According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the health authorities in Germany reported 4721 new corona infections on Saturday morning within one day. From Wednesday to Thursday the value rose significantly from 2828 to 4058, from Thursday to Friday the increase was 4516.

According to the RKI, at least 319,381 people in Germany have been proven to have been infected with the Sars-CoV-2 virus since the beginning of the Corona crisis (data as of 10.10., 0 a.m.). The number of deaths in connection with a corona infection was therefore 9604. That was 15 more than the previous day. RKI estimates that around 273,500 people survived the infection.

According to RKI estimates in Germany, according to the management report on Friday, the number of reproductions, or R value for short, was 1.34 (previous day: 1.17). This means that one infected person infects more than one other person on average. The R-value depicts the infection rate about one and a half weeks beforehand.

In addition, the RKI gives a so-called seven-day R in its current situation report. The value relates to a longer period and is therefore less subject to daily fluctuations. According to RKI estimates, this value was 1.37 (previous day: 1.22) according to information on Friday. It shows the infection process from 8 to 16 days ago.