Of: Stephen Krieger

Split

The Robert Koch Institute publishes daily figures on the corona situation in Germany. The situation on Tuesday at a glance.

Berlin – The seven-day incidence in Germany has only fallen slightly compared to the previous day. The Robert Koch Institute gave the value of the corona– New infections per 100,000 inhabitants and week on Tuesday (May 17) with 437.6 at.

For comparison: Yesterday, on Monday (May 16), the incidence was 439.2. On Tuesday of the previous week, the RKI reported 522.7 as the nationwide value. The incidence quantifies the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants registered and transmitted to the Robert Koch Institute over a period of seven days.

Corona case numbers in Germany: The current development at a glance

Day new infections | Deaths | incidence Tuesday (05/17/2022) 86,252 | 215 | 437.6 Monday (05/16/2022) 2305 | – | 439.2 Sunday (05/15/2022) 6.151 | 7 | 452.4 Saturday (05/14/2022) 61,859 | 144 | 477.0 Friday (05/13/2022) 68,999 | 164 | 485.7 Thursday (05/12/2022) 88,961 | 197 | 502.4 Wednesday (05/11/2022) 97.010 | 231 | 507.1 Tuesday (05/10/2022) 107,568 | 218 | 522.7 Source: Dashboard Robert Koch Institute/RKI See also Shooting at US auto show: one dead, 20 injured, including children

As the RKI further reported, citing data from the health authorities, the absolute number of new infections reported within 24 hours was on Tuesday 2305.

Corona case numbers: Important information about the numbers

The values ​​must be taken into account that individual countries do not report data on every day of the week. At the weekend, the transmission by health authorities is not legally obligatory. Since there are no direct consequences at state or federal level, fewer and fewer health authorities and federal states are transmitting the data on Saturdays and Sundays.

that individual countries do not report data on every day of the week. At the weekend, the transmission by health authorities is not legally obligatory. Since there are no direct consequences at state or federal level, fewer and fewer health authorities and federal states are transmitting the data on Saturdays and Sundays. Daily fluctuations should therefore not be overestimated – especially at the weekend and at the beginning of the week. This in turn leads to late registrations on the following days. A comparison of daily values ​​is therefore becoming increasingly difficult. For the assessment of the course, the consideration of the weekly comparison is therefore more expedient.

In addition, experts leave For some time now, there has been a high number of cases not recorded by the RKI – because the health authorities are overburdened and because not all infected people have a PCR test done. However, only these count in the statistics. Another reason for falsified numbers is the limited capacities of health authorities, for example – contacts are often only traced to a limited extent.

Therefore, when interpreting the current case numbers It should be noted that due to the lower level of testing, reporting and transmission activity, there may be an increased underreporting of cases in the reporting system. A detailed assessment of the epidemiological situation takes place every Thursday in the weekly report of the RKI.

The total number of recorded cases of infection in Germany since the beginning of the corona pandemic increased to 25,818,405 on Tuesday.

Corona case numbers in Germany: 215 reported deaths

According to the RKI, 215 deaths related to the corona virus were registered within 24 hours. The total number of corona deaths recorded in Germany was given by the RKI on Tuesday as 137,499. (skr)