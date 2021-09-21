fromJennifer Greve conclude

The RKI has announced the daily updated Corona case numbers for Germany. The incidence of new infections drops slightly.

Kassel – The 7-day incidence in Germany has again fallen slightly. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) gave the value of the corona* -New infections per 100,000 inhabitants and week on Tuesday morning (21.09.2021) with 68.5.

For comparison: on Monday (09/20/2021) the corona value was 71.0, a week ago it was 81.1. The health authorities in Germany reported 4664 new corona infections to the RKI within one day. This is evident from the figures that reflect the status of the RKI dashboard at 4:04 a.m. A week ago the value was 6325 infections. The RKI has counted 4,150,516 detected infections with Sars-Cov-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections are not recognized.

According to the new information, 81 deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 68 deaths. The number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-Cov-2 rose to 93,052. The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered at 3,909,300.

These are the corona case numbers for Germany from the RKI in the overview

Tuesday (21.09.2021) 4,664 new infections and 81 deaths Monday (09/20/2021) 7,345 new infections and 38 deaths Sunday (19.09.2021) 7337 new infections and 38 deaths Saturday (September 18, 2021) 8901 new infections and 63 deaths Friday (17.09.2021) 11,022 new infections and 20 deaths Thursday (16.09.2021) 12,925 new infections and 68 deaths Wednesday (15.09.2021) 12,455 new infections and 83 deaths Tuesday (14.09.2021) 6325 new infections and 68 deaths

The case numbers of the RKI can differ from those of the individual federal states. One reason for this is the longer transmission routes between the RKI and the responsible health authorities. That Covid-19 dashboard The RKI can also be adjusted during the day.

The RKI reports the number of corona cases for Germany: The incidence on Tuesday (09/21/2021) was 68.5. © Rüdiger Wölk / Imago

Corona case numbers in Germany: Hospitalization incidence on Monday at 1.65

The number of corona patients admitted to clinics per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days was given by the RKI on Monday at 1.65. A weekly or monthly comparison is not possible due to the high number of late registrations.

With the Politics newsletter* the HNA will send you all new information on political decisions and developments directly in your mailbox.

A nationwide threshold, from when the situation can be viewed critically, is not provided for the incidence of hospitalization, among other things because of large regional differences. The previous high was around 15.5 around Christmas time. A team of researchers from the USA has found that corona disease can have even worse consequences than Long Covid. (jey / dpa)* Hna.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

List of rubric lists: © Rüdiger Wölk / Imago