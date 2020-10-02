NAfter the confirmed corona infection of a close adviser, the American President Donald Trump wants to isolate himself with First Lady Melania for the time being. “The first lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process, ”wrote Trump on Twitter on Thursday evening. The White House had recently published Trump’s schedule for Friday, which included several appointments. Trump left it open whether he would continue to isolate himself because of the incubation period if the first test result is negative. Trump had confirmed on Thursday evening that his advisor Hope Hicks had tested positive for Corona. “Terrible!” Wrote Trump on Twitter.

Hope Hicks traveled to Cleveland with the President on an Air Force One plane for the presidential debate on Tuesday. Several photos from Wednesday show Hicks in the immediate vicinity of Trump – both without face masks.

In a statement from the White House, “The President takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works for him and the American people very seriously.”

On Twitter, journalist Steve Herman, who reports on the White House for Voice of America, reported that the press corps within Air Force One would always wear masks. However, he does not know whether this would also apply to Trump’s close advisers.



The infected Trump adviser Hope Hicks in front of Air Force One.

Image: Reuters





There have already been several corona infections inside the government. Vice President Mike Pence’s spokeswoman was infected at the beginning of May, and National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien was later affected.

More than 7.2 million people have contracted the coronavirus in the United States, and over 200,000 people have died from it.