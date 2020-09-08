Subsequent Monday goes for the BVB formally the brand new season begins: Within the first spherical of the DFB-Pokal, the black and yellow gamers compete in opposition to MSV Duisburg. It isn’t but clear whether or not Dortmund’s Belgians will be capable to participate.
The Ruhr information report that an actor on the Belgian nationwide group has examined optimistic for the coronavirus. It’s defender Brandon Mechele, who left the Belgian group instantly after receiving the take a look at end result on Sunday.
After the optimistic corona case, your complete squad of the nationwide group, together with the assist employees, will likely be examined once more for the virus on Tuesday – together with, after all, Dortmund’s Axel Witsel, Thorgan Hazard and Thomas Meunier. In fact, BVB hopes that the outcomes of the trio will likely be detrimental so as to have the ability to use them in opposition to MSV Duisburg.
But when one of many three gamers at Mechele acquired contaminated and examined optimistic for COVID-19, he would nearly definitely miss the cup recreation.
