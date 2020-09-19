The corona virus continues to grow at a rapid pace in India. It has been around seven-eight months of this epidemic, but the rate of spread has not reduced till now. Corona virus cases in India have crossed 5.3 million. At the same time, if we talk about corona cases in the last 24 hours, then it is still running above 90 thousand. In the last 24 hours, 93337 new cases of corona have been reported, while 1247 people have died.

According to the Ministry of Health, the number of corona virus cases in India at present is 5308015, of which 1013964 active cases and 4208432 patients have been cured. So far 85619 people have lost their lives due to this dangerous corona virus. Please tell that the corona cases have come less than on Friday. The data released on Friday showed 96,424 new patients.

Significantly, on August 7, the number of Kovid-19 patients in India crossed 20 lakhs while on 23 August the number of corona virus infected crossed 3 million. On September 5, the number of infected in the country reached 4 million. At the same time, on September 16, the number of Kovid-19 patients in the country crossed 50 lakh.

According to the data, the rate of deaths from Kovid-19 has declined further and has come down to 1.62 percent. It is 19.52 percent of the total infected. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 6,15,72,343 samples have been tested in the country till September 17, of which 10,06,615 samples were tested on Thursday alone.