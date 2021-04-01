Muscat (AFP)

The Oman Football Association announced the cancellation of the Premier League for the current season, as part of the precautionary measures related to the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

This is the first decision to cancel a sports competition due to the spread of the “Covid-19” pandemic in 2021.

In a statement, following an emergency meeting of its board of directors, the federation announced that it had decided to “cancel the Omantel League, the First Division League, and the Women’s Football League for Gyms for the current sports season.”

He added that the decision came in an effort to “preserve the safety of all athletes, given the current health situation in the Sultanate, and the implications of the continued spread and increase in the number of people infected with” Covid-19 “.

He pointed out that the council considered that in the event that the season’s competitions were postponed for local activity, it would result in an overlap in the calendar of next season’s competitions, as well as the foreign teams ’participation, and he had to make the decision to cancel.