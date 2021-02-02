L.Last weekend everkusen reported the worst case so far: 15 people died in a nursing home. In addition, there are 47 senior citizens and 25 employees who have so far been infected without illness. Düsseldorf complained of 66 infected people in two nursing homes.

These and other examples show that even with sufficient protective clothing and rapid antigen tests, German nursing homes cannot be adequately shielded against the pathogen. It will probably take months before a vaccination is organized for all German senior citizens’ home residents.

An alternative could be to at least prevent the pathogen from spreading in the facilities. This should be possible with monoclonal antibodies, claims the US pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly.