ofPatrick Mayer shut down

On Thursday, the German Bundestag will deal with the ordinance for people vaccinated against corona. Far-reaching easing of the pandemic is expected. The decision in the news ticker.

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany : The Bundestag will decide this Thursday (May 6) on easing for corona-vaccinated * and convalescents.

: The Bundestag will decide this Thursday (May 6) on easing for corona-vaccinated * and convalescents. People who have been vaccinated and who have recovered from Covid-19 * are to be exempted from contact and exit restrictions.

Parliament’s decisions on the Corona rules * for vaccinated people here in the news ticker.

Munich / Berlin – Are millions of Germans getting back many freedoms and basic rights in the coronavirus pandemic *? On Thursday (May 6) in Berlin from 12.20 p.m., the Bundestag will discuss the relaxation of the corona rules for those who have been vaccinated and those who have recovered. Said relaxations should then already come into force this weekend (from May 8th). But the Federal Council still has to make a decision beforehand.

Corona vaccination regulation: Vote in the German Bundestag this Thursday

The contact restrictions of the Corona Federal Emergency Brake * should then no longer apply to those who have been completely vaccinated and recovered. For example, the curfew should no longer apply, and those affected no longer have to show negative Covid-19 tests when visiting the hairdresser or the zoo. In addition, those who have been vaccinated and those who have recovered should be able to meet other Corona * vaccinated persons.

In addition, they should not be included in meetings with family or friends when it comes to contact restrictions in general. But: The ordinance should also contain the fact that vaccinated people must continue to wear FFP2 masks at certain locations and adhere to the distance rules in public spaces.

Corona vaccination regulation in Germany: Relaxation expected for vaccinated and convalescent people

It is expected in the run-up to the Bundestag session that the simplifications will be passed. It can be eagerly awaited, however, whether the debate about freedoms and possible privileges will turn out to be just as heated as the discussions about the federal emergency brake. It was precisely in this situation that the Federal Constitutional Court rejected urgent motions against the Germany-wide curfew on Wednesday evening (May 5).

Follow all developments on the easing for vaccinated and convalescents here in the news ticker. (pm) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA