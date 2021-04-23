The Federal Council approved the Infection Protection Act on Thursday and waved through the federal emergency brake in the corona pandemic. The law takes effect Saturday.

Bremen – The city of Bremen pulls the federal emergency brake*. Since the incidence is well above 100, there will be a curfew between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. from Saturday, April 24, 2021, for example. This emerges from the Infection Protection Act passed in the Bundestag on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. The Federal Council waved through the law on Thursday without calling the mediation committee. Nevertheless, in the debate about the law, the clear cracks between the federal and state governments became clear.

The daycare centers and schools in Bremen will also close on Monday* and switch to emergency care for children whose parents work in a systemically important profession. The schools will also switch back to distance learning from Monday, the education authority announced on Thursday evening.