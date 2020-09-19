The Kovid-19 epidemic has had a very bad effect in the field of education in India as well. More than 1000 schools across the country from nursery to 12th have reached the verge of being sold. These schools are ready for sale. About 7500 crore rupees can be earned by selling these schools in the next two-three years.

According to the data collected by Serenity Ventures related to the education sector, the annual fees of most schools kept for sale is Rs 50,000. According to this, about 80 percent of students in India study in the same fee slab schools.

According to Vishal Goyal, partner at Serestra, many state governments have fixed fees for fees during the epidemic, while other expenses are being incurred apart from the salary of teachers. Due to this, the financial condition of private schools has gone down. He said that a big school chain had to reduce the salary of its staff by 70 percent.

Goyal goes on to say, ‘There is a situation of confusion about how the situation will be in the future. Due to this, there is no possibility of funding in schools. Therefore, the difficulties of these schools have increased. Goyal’s company has more than 30 schools in which education is done from nursery to 12th. 1400 crore investment is needed in these schools.

Not only small or medium schools, but those running large school chains are facing difficulties. EuroKids International has more than 30 schools across the country and is now looking to move out of this business.

Prajodh Rajan, Group CEO of EuroKids International, says, “Many times these schools are shocked due to their promoters investing in different sectors. The school also has to bear the brunt of this due to other businesses being affected by the promoters.

