Coronavirus: Corona infection is once again visible in the world. A record 8,826 people have died in the world in the last 24 hours. Earlier, on a single day, 8513 people died on 17 April. This figure has increased due to the increase in the number of deaths in Argentina seven times. Argentina has the highest number of 3352 deaths in the world in the last 24 hours. Before this, Argentina had seen the highest 470 deaths on 22 September.

According to the WorldMeter, 36 million people have been infected corona so far. Out of this, 10 lakh 27 thousand (3%) people have lost their lives, while over 2 crore 56 lakh (74%) patients have been cured. There are more than 77 lakh active cases in the whole world, that is, so many people are currently being treated in the hospital.

In the last 24 hours, 3 lakh 13 thousand new cases have been reported in the world, while 2 lakh 25 thousand patients have recovered from this virus. However 8 thousand 826 people lost their lives too.

Countries most affected by Corona

Corona cases and death figures have decreased in countries like America, Brazil. India is the only country where the corona epidemic is growing fastest. However, the US ranks first in the list of countries most affected by Corona. So far, 75 lakh people have become victims of infection. In the last 24 hours more than 46 thousand new cases have come in America. At the same time, more than 35 thousand cases have been reported in Brazil in 24 hours. India has reached the number-2 position in corona cases in the world, the highest number of cases are being reported every day.

America : Case- 7,494,178, Death- 212,655

: Case- 7,494,178, Death- 212,655 India : Case- 6,391,960, Death- 99,804

: Case- 6,391,960, Death- 99,804 Brazil : Case- 4,849,229, Death- 144,767

: Case- 4,849,229, Death- 144,767 Russia : Case – 1,185,231, Death – 20,891

: Case – 1,185,231, Death – 20,891 Colombia : Case- 835,339, Death- 26,196

: Case- 835,339, Death- 26,196 Peru : Case- 814,829, Death- 32,463

: Case- 814,829, Death- 32,463 Spain : Case- 778,607, Death- 31,973

: Case- 778,607, Death- 31,973 Argentina : Case- 765,002, Death- 20,288

: Case- 765,002, Death- 20,288 Mexico : Case- 743,216, Death- 77,646

: Case- 743,216, Death- 77,646 South Africa Case- 676,084, Death- 16,866

More than 3 lakh corona cases in 21 countries

In 21 countries of the world, the number of corona infected has reached beyond 3 lakhs. These include Iran, Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Italy, Germany and Bangladesh. 60 per cent of the world’s people have lost their lives in only six countries. These countries are America, Brazil, Mexico, India, Britain, Italy. More than 75 thousand infected people have died in four countries of the world (America, Brazil, Mexico, India). More than 5 lakh people have died in these four countries, this number is 52 percent of the total deaths in the world.

India is the second largest number of infected people in the world. Not only this, it is at number three in terms of maximum death. Also, India is the second country where there are the most active cases.

read this also-

England: Five parrots removed from zoo, were abusing people

The actual figure is more than 1 million deaths due to the epidemic: WHO