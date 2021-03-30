The border controls were a contentious issue. Now the controls in Tyrol have ended. However, they were extended to the Czech Republic.

Update from March 30th, 1:52 p.m.: When asked why the obligation to quarantine, tests and digital entry registration is not being checked across the board, Seehofer said on Tuesday: “That would be absolutely disproportionate.” The digital entry registration is usually completed online by travelers who have been in a risk, high incidence or virus variant area in the past 14 days. This is intended to inform the responsible health authorities in Germany directly. Seehofer said that he would once again extend the controls at the border with Austria that were introduced a long time ago due to irregular migration and terrorist risks. Otherwise they would expire on May 11th.

A general ban on tourist trips abroad, as brought into play by Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU), is currently off the table, as a government spokesman had confirmed on Monday evening. Seehofer said his ministry was of the opinion that “following the current pandemic situation, a general travel ban is not legally possible”. Especially because other means are available, such as tests, entry registration and quarantine. At the same time, the minister appealed to citizens to refrain from vacation trips.

First report from March 30th, 12:04 p.m .: Berlin – Germany is extending the stationary border controls to the Czech Republic introduced in the Corona crisis by a further 14 days and ending the controls to the Austrian state of Tyrol. Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) * announced this at a press conference in Berlin on Tuesday.

Seehofer said of the controls in Tyrol: “They are actually over”, earlier than planned. Originally, they wanted to run until midnight on Wednesday. In addition, Seehofer explained to the Czech Republic that the number of infections there, especially in areas near the border with Germany, is still much too high. The Czech Republic has high numbers of infections and is considered a high incidence area. The country was downgraded from the higher virus variant area category on Sunday. Nevertheless, the obligation to test remains on entry. The tightened 14-day quarantine also remains for the time being. The reason: These provisions apply to travelers who have been in a virus variant area within the past ten days. Only after Easter do these consequences of the classification in the highest risk category, which has now ended, cease to exist.

Border controls: Interior Minister Seehofer announces more intensive veil search

Large parts of Tyrol were also virus variant areas up to the weekend, so particularly contagious variants of the corona virus were circulating there. The state, which is also popular with German tourists, is now again a simple risk area. According to the Federal Police in Bavaria, the entry ban for certain groups of people is no longer applicable, as is the ban on transport for bus and train companies. As in the Czech Republic, the test obligation and the stricter 14-day quarantine will initially remain in place for a large proportion of Tyroleans when they enter Germany and will not apply until after Easter – an effect of the earlier classification in the highest risk category.

Seehofer said he had asked the federal police to intensify the controls in the border area even where no stationary controls were ordered – especially after Easter. He wanted to ask the interior ministers of the federal states to support the state police in this veil manhunt. That means that someone who comes from Denmark *, France * or Poland can expect a check. (dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

