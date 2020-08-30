If you want to go on vacation to Italy and back from Germany, you have to cross the borders in Bavaria and Austria. How the police control whom because of the corona pandemic – and where not. A report.

Munich / Kufstein / Brenner – Garda lake, Bardolino, Summer vacation, it’s eleven o’clock in the morning.

Just before we got the roughly four and a half hour drive back to Munich a good friend and I want to start one last time for the time being Italy tasting: There is a cappuccino whose frothed milk crown would make every social media posting go viral, plus a ciabatta baked with mozzarella, garnished with tasty mortadella and fine pieces of pistazzi. Grace, Bella Italia!

Border controls due to the coronavirus: traffic jams lasting hours between Austria, Slovenia and Croatia

Shortly afterwards at the car, one last look back at the picturesque old town with its terracotta-colored houses, the first touch of the smartphone is. During the days news came in that the borders were down to the Balkans because of the Coronavirus pandemic, mainly between Austria and Slovenia, have become real traffic jams with hours of checks. Covid-19 is everywhere after all.

Brenner: Employees of the Austrian infrastructure company ASFINAG prepare border controls on the border between Austria and Italy. (Archive photo) © Expa / Johann Groder / dpa

Hopefully it won’t last that long Italy get out, I think to myself and take a deep breath as we come across an empty space Brenner motorway Drive past Trento, Bozen and Brixen towards the Alps.

“Who controls because of corona – and how, ”we ask ourselves. And: “Will we as Germans be waved through or will we even be pulled out?” In front of us the imposing one burner and the first bright yellow pylons of the Austrian police.

Border control due to Corona at the Brenner: Austrian police pulls Austrians out

“Just not,” I escape when we see two angular police officers in front of us, their sunglasses pushed deep into their faces. They pull out one car after the other with Austrian registration, wave the cars into a large white tent in which their colleagues – supported by soldiers Face masks – Busily handling car after car. One policeman pushes his sunglasses down a bit. When he sees the “M” on our license plate, he lets us through immediately.

A quick look in the rear-view mirror, the next car with a Tyrolean license plate has to turn and head for Corona control. In contrast, nothing of the Italian Carabinieri can be seen far and wide.

“The Italians are just happy,” says my friend, “when the tourists come back now.” I reply: “Of course we bring Germans corona also only from the Vacation countries home with me, and not the other way around. ”Loud ironic laughter as we drive towards the Europabrücke innsbruck snake down. Because: As disciplined as in Italy we have the people in the Coronavirus pandemic in Germany long time no see.

Coronavirus: border between Austria and Germany – Covid-19 test possible for all vacationers

Our next goal is the limit at Kufstein. There we want from the Austrian A12 on the German A93. At best without border controls, of course. “No!” I mumble to myself when I see police officers, this time orange pylons and (again) a large white tent at the border station.

“Six golf course, Munich license plates, they’ll pull us out safely,” says my friend when the policewoman in front of us promptly asks him to wind down the window.

“Hello, where are you from?” She asks us, her safety vest blindingly bright in the sunlight, it’s 35 degrees. “Italy, Bardolino, Lake Garda “answers my buddy. “How long were you away?” Asks the officer. “Only six days”, I say hastily past the driver, droplets of sweat on my forehead and think to myself: “Please don’t last forever Corona control. ‘ Finally we have an appointment with friends that evening.

Coronavirus in Germany: Huge Covid-19 test station for vacationers on the A93

The policewoman marches along the driver’s side, inspects the back, where nothing is lying except simmering hot aqua minerale con gas. “Have a good trip!” Phew, take a deep breath. As the Federal Police informed me later, it was a routine border control at the rest area Inntal Ost – for example to control cross-border crime. With corona so that had nothing to do with it. The journey continues.

For the next few kilometers up the hill towards Schliersee it is the same A93 a single Corona warning sign. At the edge of the road, on a bicycle bridge, on a huge billboard – there are indications everywhere that returnees are coming Coronavirus risk areas in a multi-day quarantine have to go.

15 kilometers behind the border it is then at the Heuberg motorway service station: a huge one Covid-19 test facility of the country Bavaria, which are mainly operated by private outpatient health companies during the Corona crisis. A white tent as big as at the Wiesn, the Oktoberfest. Everyone can be tested here, including the Italy– Vacationers.

‘What if someone explains that he’s straight out Croatia come? ‘I still think to myself. Like most cars next to us, we don’t turn and instead steer Munich opposite. (pm)

