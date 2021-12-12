Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann

Karl Lauterbach (left) and Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday at the SPD party conference. © Hannibal Hanschke / AFP

Omikron worries virologists. But for the time being, new Minister Karl Lauterbach is thinking of easing the situation for those who are boosted. Is the next Corona scuffle looming?

Berlin / Hanover – The Omikron variant could completely change the corona situation in Germany again * – especially if the suspicion that the mutant noticeably reduces the effectiveness of vaccinations is proven. Nevertheless, politicians are currently thinking of making things easier for those who have been vaccinated three times: The health ministers of the federal states want to negotiate next week about the nationwide discontinuation of the 2G-Plus test obligations for this comparatively well-protected group.

Corona vaccination and the traffic light: Lauterbach makes 2G-Plus proposal – Söders Minister wants speed

Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) * is already preparing a proposal for this. This was confirmed by a spokesman for the department on Sunday (December 12th). Details are still to be discussed.

There is already approval from Bavaria. Lauterbach’s official colleague in the Free State, Klaus Holetschek (CSU), said the Picture on sunday: “We countries need clarity quickly as to whether and from when the compulsory test can be waived for people who have been vaccinated three times.” An elimination of the compulsory test is “not only medically sensible, but also provides an additional vaccination incentive”.

Lower Saxony’s Prime Minister Stephan Weil (SPD) was also open to the regulation. As far as he could judge, people who had been vaccinated three times had “a very low risk,” said Weil on Sunday evening in the ARD program “Report from Berlin”. “On this basis, it is really justifiable to say, because of a much lower risk of infection, who has been vaccinated three times does not have to be tested, added the country manager. But he is always very open to “better knowledge”.

Omikron: Politicians rely on vaccination incentives – but there are major concerns

The “vaccination incentive” mentioned by Holetschek could be the actual core of the initiative. But there are problems. In practical terms, for example, the question of whether a successful incentive in view of the vaccination infrastructure could currently come into effect at all. If the federal government decides in favor of fast boosting in view of the Omikron variant, one also needs “a lot more vaccine on site”, warned Helmut Dedy, Managing Director of the City Council, in the Süddeutsche Zeitung.

Possibly even more important: How well a booster vaccination protects against infection with the new omicron variant is currently still being debated in science. Israeli researchers have found that a triple vaccination with the vaccine from Biontech offers “significant protection” against the Omikron variant, reported the latest Jerusalem Post. However, the neutralizing effect of the Biontech corona vaccine decreases compared to the Delta variant and is four times less.

Corona booster vaccination: Drosten urges third peaks – but how great is the protection from being passed on?

The virologist Sandra Ciesek emphasized, referring to the first, small data sets from Germany, even three vaccine doses may not protect against infection and symptomatic course * – at the same time, none of the seven people observed fell victim to a severe course. A third vaccination should therefore remain strongly advised, as also Ciesek’s colleague Christian Drosten explained in the ARD “Tagesthemen” *. It seems questionable, however, whether the waiver of test obligations for those boosted actually makes sense and is forward-looking with a view to Omikron.

Several federal states are currently examining exemptions from the mandatory test for boosters, such as the portal at the weekend Business Insider reported. Others have already created facts, such as Baden-Württemberg, Rhineland-Palatinate and also Weil’s state of Lower Saxony. In another context, however, the SPD politician would like to remain emphatically cautious: He defended his push for a Christmas break on ARD on Sunday. “We just know from experience that holidays are a good opportunity for the virus,” he said. Either way, the beginning of the year will be “very exhausting”.

Booster stress in the app: the ministry hopes for a signal from Lauterbach soon

Recently, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in a report: Simply scanning the QR code in the Cov-Pass app currently does not provide any information about whether a person has been thirdly vaccinated – checked persons have to manually provide insight into their specific vaccination data; a step that should actually be avoided.

“The proof of the boosting currently has to be provided in the same way”, confirmed the Rhineland-Palatinate Ministry of Health at the request of the paper. There are also problems for people who were initially vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson * and therefore only vaccinated once – and in whose case the second vaccination is already the booster. Even if you take a closer look at the app, this becomes difficult to understand. According to the Mainz authority, the new minister Lauterbach’s house must first act before the app chaos improves.

It is necessary to decide how long the status as “fully vaccinated” will last. “It is dependent on this regulation that the QR codes can show in a legally secure manner which authorization one has in possible scenarios from 2 G to 2 G plus to 3 G”, it said. Of course, it also remains to be seen what the health ministers will decide in terms of test obligations for boosted patients – and how long the decision will last even after the expected supremacy of Omikron. (fn / dpa) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.