A Munich court rejected the lawsuit of several employees in the medical field. They also wanted to get the corona bonus paid out.

BERLIN taz | The woman worked as a service assistant in a hospital, but also helped with washing and putting on the compression stockings. “She had direct patient contact,” said her lawyer, Franz Bette, of the taz. But the employees did not get the Bavarian corona bonus for nurses. She sued the Munich Administrative Court for payment of the bonus. On Thursday, the court rejected her lawsuit and three other workers.

The service assistant, a housekeeper in a nursing home and two employees of an outpatient dialysis center had sued. They claimed the Bavarian corona bonus, which was paid up to 500 euros as a one-time addition to the salary of nursing staff from the state of Bavaria. The State Office for Nursing had rejected the four plaintiffs’ applications for payment of the bonus last year.

This refusal was legal, the court decided on Thursday and referred to the care bonus policy in Bavaria. Thereafter, the bonus is only given to professionally active nurses in certain facilities. Outpatient dialysis centers were not included, the court said. The service assistant in the clinic and the housekeeper in the nursing home are also not entitled to the bonus because their specific activities are not covered by the bonus guidelines.

Lawyer Bette reported that his client should have presented a certificate from the employer about her nursing work in the clinic. However, the employer had told his client that the certificate was only available for employees who were appropriately qualified.

200 other lawsuits for the payment of the bonus are pending at the Munich Administrative Court alone. With the bonus, the state of Bavaria, like many other federal states, is topping up the nationwide bonus for nursing staff, which the federal government approved last year up to an amount of 1,000 euros. Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) recently announced that it would be granting another corona bonus of up to 1,500 euros this year for clinic employees who are particularly stressed.

The delimitation of who exactly gets these rewards, however, always cause disappointments. For example, medical assistants in practices, even though they have been shown to have a lot of outpatient contact with Covid 19 patients, did not receive the premium for 2020. The nurses in many clinics that did not have enough Covid 19 patients to meet the requirements for the premium also ran out of work.

Other very busy professional groups have to be modest anyway: As a “huge thank you”, according to the press release, the sellers of the discount chain Netto will again receive a “corona bonus” in 2021 – it is a net voucher for 100 euros.