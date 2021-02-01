Corona challenges people in Germany in many ways. Politicians of the SPD and the left are now calling for a holiday compensation – as a reward for the hardships of the coronavirus pandemic.

Munich / Berlin – Yes, it’s already an election campaign for them Bundestag election 2021? In the Coronavirus pandemic prominent promises are made. One thing was through that Corona vaccines Everything will be better this year – which is not yet to be felt too much.

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: Corona bonus through holiday compensation?

Now comes the next polarizing appetite: Will it be a kind Covid-19 bonus for all citizens in Germany give? Across social classes, occupational groups and federal states? Such a quasi-reward now have individual politicians from The left and the SPD brought into play.

Specifically: politicians from several parties are making themselves loud German Press Agency (dpa) strong for that public holidaysthat on a weekend fall this year as Corona bonus may be made up on working days.

Because: like them Saarbrücker Zeitung writes, a particularly large number will fall in 2021 public holidays for a weekend. These include, for example, Labor Day on May 1st, German Unity Day on October 3rd and the Christmas holidays.

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: there are signs of an extension of the hard lockdown

According to SPD parliamentary group vice-president Dirk Wiese, it would be “a recognition and an easier one Corona bonusif the following Monday were then free for the employees ”. The Federal Managing Director of the Left, Jörg Schindler, demanded that employers compensate for such public holidays be committed. Furthermore, the Working Hours Act should be changed accordingly.

Compensation for Holidays on weekends because of the loads in the Coronavirus pandemic? With day trips? Or even with get-togethers with friends and families?

At the beginning of February, however, there are signs that the hard lockdown (originally until February 14th) will be extended again. An end to the restrictions (and burdens) is not yet in sight. (pm)