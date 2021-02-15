Was it that with the corona bonus? In the latest survey, the Union comes to the worst result since the beginning of the corona pandemic. The SPD is catching up with the Greens.

Berlin – Since the beginning of the Corona crisis in spring 2020 the union consistently good Results at Survey drive in. Just at the beginning of the pandemic the voters surveyed were satisfied with the crisis management of CDU * and CSU* and gave the ruling party their trust in polls. A development from which coalition partner SPD could only benefit to a limited extent.

Union loses again in survey: worst result since the beginning of the corona pandemic

Almost a year after the start of the pandemic seems this corona-Bonus that the Union was able to get, but fizzled out again. At least the newest survey to result that the Polling institute INSA on behalf of Bild newspaper performed. According to this, 33.5 percent of those surveyed would vote for the CDU / CSU if this coming Sunday Bundestag election would. A loss of one percentage point. That would make the union a slight increase in votes compared to the Bundestag election 2017 (32.9 percent), but it is falling Survey score at the same time to the lowest level since March 2020.

The union moves further away from the goal of “35 percent plus x”, that of CDU party leader Armin Laschet * was proclaimed chairman after his election. On the other hand, the SPD*included in the new poll Alliance 90 / The Greens* can draw level. The Social democrats increase by one percentage point and come to 17 percent, while the Greens also slipped by 0.5 percentage points to 17 percent.

Poll on the federal election: No majority for green-red-red

The left* was also able to record a slight increase and stands at 9 percent. The Survey results from FDP* and AfD* remained unchanged at 9 and 10.5 percent. The other parties received four percent of the vote. This result would result in both one Ruling coalition out union and SPD, as well as Union and Greens to a parliamentary majority. A Green-Red-Red coalition from the Greens, the SPD and the Left would be a majority in the Bundestag missed with 43 percent, but would get more votes than a black and yellow alliance of the Union and FDP (42.5 percent). However, the differences are so small that with a maximum error tolerance of 2.5 percentage points they are only of limited informative value. (fd)