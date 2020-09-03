After much pressure, nurses in clinics should now also receive financial corona recognition. That is not enough for everyone.

Due to special stresses in the Corona crisis * should now also Nurses in hospitals one Bonus of up to 1,000 euros get – like those already employed in geriatric care.

The statutory health insurances (GKV) provide 100 million euros to pay one-off premiums for up to 100,000 clinic employees. This was announced by the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Funds and the German Hospital Association on Thursday. Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) welcomed the plans and wants to implement them. The Verdi union, on the other hand, criticized it as a “minimal solution”.

The clinics should determine who will receive a one-off bonus and in what amount in consultation with the employee representatives – depending on how much nurses were used in the treatment of corona patients in bed. In justified exceptions, other employees, for example in emergency rooms, should also be able to receive a bonus.

Corona bonus: bonuses for clinic employees too

Spahn said: “Many employees in many clinics have made a significant contribution to treating corona patients under difficult conditions in the best possible way. That was a particular stress. ”It is good that there is now finally a detailed agreement to recognize this achievement with bonuses in a targeted manner. The minister had asked the two associations to come up with a concept. Background was widespread criticism that it so far only a corona bonus in elderly care gives.

Verdi board member Sylvia Bühler warned that the solution would make many employees dissatisfied. Only a small part of the 440,000 nursing staff in Hospitalsn from bonus benefit – and only in certain clinics. “Precisely when it comes to recognizing the services in the pandemic, clinics and health insurance companies are stingy. That is shameful. ”Spahn must also ensure that the commitment of other employees is rewarded, she said with a view to cleaning staff and laboratory workers.

Corona bonus: who will get it?

The Funds from the 100 million euro pot should go to hospitals that had a certain minimum number of Covid 19 cases by September 30th. This should take into account how severely a clinic is affected by the pandemic. Because the crisis had different effects. Sometimes there were special preparations and stresses due to corona patients in intensive care units. A number of other treatments have also been suspended or postponed.

GKV board member Stefanie Stoff-Ahnis said: “We are grateful for the great commitment of the nurses in the care of corona patients.” There is now a solution that enables the premium to be paid out quickly to nursing staff who are particularly stressed. Managing Director Georg Baum said the concept paves the way for a tax-free recognition bonus, with the 100 million euros to come from the liquidity reserve of the health fund, into which the contributions of the statutory insured will flow.

The two associations stated that a separate contribution from private health insurance is expected. They also appealed to the federal states to increase the premium to up to 1,500 euros. This is also the case with the Corona bonus for elderly care. The Bundestag decided on bonuses of up to 1,000 euros in May. The costs are estimated at one billion euros – this should initially be borne by the care insurance, but the federal government has announced a grant. Countries or employers can increase the bonus up to 1500 eurosthat would remain tax-free. (dpa) * Merkur.de is part of the nationwide Ippen-Digital editors network.

