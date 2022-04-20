Home page World

Of: Christoph Gschossmann

the new booster vaccination from Moderna is said to be more effective against Omicron.

The booster vaccination could soon be replaced by a better one: the new vaccination from Moderna was convincing in a study.

Munich – The booster against the corona virus should become even more effective: According to a new study, the combination booster from Moderna should protect against omicron better than the previous booster vaccination. According to the STIKO recommendation, “Comirnaty” from Biontech/Pfizer and “Spikevax” from Moderna are currently being vaccinated in boosters in Germany.

The bivalent vaccine targets two types of pathogens. Bivalent vaccines immunize against two pathogens or two types of pathogens. The vaccine targets both the beta variant and the original coronavirus. As Moderna announced, the vaccine shows a better immune response against a number of virus variants. The US pharmaceutical company said the new vaccine had higher neutralizing antibody titers against the omicron variant than the booster shot of the vaccine currently in use.

Moderna is also testing another bivalent vaccine

Moderna’s Jacqueline Miller said her company has no plans to seek approval for the bivalent vaccine, including the beta variant. However, the data would be sent to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to lay the groundwork for a future bivalent vaccine candidate that targets Omicron.

300 subjects took part in the US study. Moderna has also started testing another bivalent vaccine that combines an omicron-specific vaccine with its original. Miller: “To be prepared for the fall, we had to start production at risk. Our belief is that, based on the data we have already observed, the bivalent offers the best hope for longer and more durable protection.” (cg)

