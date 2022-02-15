Corona has just launched a tournament that provides for payment for fishing for plastics. The tournament invited fishermen from the Associação dos Pescadores e Maricultores da Praia da Cocanha (APPMC) to dedicate a whole day of work to fishing for plastic instead of fish – around 55 professionals will participate, who will be paid for the period and also for each kilo of fish. waste collected from the sea during the period.

The three competitors who remove the largest amount of waste from the water will also be awarded additional amounts and the community will also be contemplated with the renovation of the main local shed, where the fishermen keep their boats and work materials. The site, which is also used by the population as a cultural center (with activities for the public, from locals to tourists, including cinema sessions), will provide new opportunities for the community.

The choice of location was made thinking about Praia da Cocanha, in Caraguatatuba, which has its main source of financial and food income from fishing for mussels – a marine animal that is very common locally and is 100% impacted by pollution by absorbing any type of impurity, which makes it unfit for consumption and sale.

“Through the Plastic Fishing Tournament, we have the opportunity to put into practice our purpose of contributing to the cleaning of the oceans and allying ourselves with people who, like us, understand the importance of taking care of the sea and nature”, explains João Pedro Zattar, head of marketing for Corona in Brazil. “We thought of a project that could help the environment and, at the same time, support the region economically, since this place is the home of these people, who find their livelihood in the sea and that of their families”.

The dynamics of the competition predicts that whoever collects the most garbage from the sea wins and ranks among the top three. There will be 3 main prizes for the first 3 places: 1st place will receive R$ 3,000; 2nd place BRL 2,000 and 3rd place BRL 1,000.

The event held at Praia da Cocanha from 7 am to 3 pm this Tuesday (15), can be accompanied by the community and tourists, provided that health and social distancing recommendations are respected.

