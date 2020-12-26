Highlights: China will overtake the US in 2028 and become the world’s largest economy

It was earlier projected to become the world’s largest economy in 2033.

Kovid-19 epidemic has made China better than the US

India will overtake Japan in the early 2030s

London

China will become America’s largest economy in 2028. It was earlier believed that China would reach this point by 2033, but the Covid-19 pandemic has changed the situation. China rapidly got out of this crisis while the US economy is still struggling. This is the reason that China will overtake the US 5 years before the estimate. The Center for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) claimed this in its annual report.

According to the report, there has been an economic and soft power struggle between the US and China for some time. The Kovid-19 epidemic has turned it in China’s favor. According to the report, China showed great skill in dealing with the epidemic by putting a lockdown in the beginning while the US still has to struggle. China’s economy is expected to grow at a pace of 5.7 per cent during 2021-25. After that, his speed will slow down a bit. It can remain at 4.5 per cent during 2026 to 2030.

India will overtake Japan

On the other hand, the economy of America is expected to be affected by this for a long time. The country’s economic growth is expected to be 1.9 percent between 2022 and 2024. After that it will grow at a rate of 1.6 percent. Japan will remain the world’s third largest economy in dollar terms until the early 2030s. After that India will overtake him. Germany will slip from number four to number five. Britain, currently at number five, will slip to sixth place in 2024.