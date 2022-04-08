The advice to prevent the spread of corona is being observed less and less. In March, for example, a quarter of people stayed at home if they had corona or corona complaints. In February, one in three people did. This is apparent from a report on the effect of the national corona campaign Only Together, which was sent to the House.

About half of the people with complaints have not been tested recently. 10 percent of them suspected they had corona. Almost half of the people have had corona so far; half of that in the last two months. The report includes figures on compliance with the corona advice in the period from the end of March to the beginning of April.

Shaking hands, hugs and kissing in greeting have “not made a comeback,” the researchers conclude. Two out of three people still don’t shake hands. Half of the Dutch are ‘reluctant’ to hug and kiss. See also Lauterbach's nomination as the new Minister of Health "correct answer"

Only from Monday do Dutch people no longer have to go to the GGD after a positive self-test to have a corona infection confirmed. The central government assumes that people do a self-test in the event of complaints.

However, test readiness has declined recently, the report finds. Testing makes no sense, the researchers note as one of the reasons. Complaints do not always have to be corona complaints, which is a frequently mentioned reason not to take a test, just like staying at home. The people who do test do not want to make others sick or want to know for themselves whether they do not have corona.

