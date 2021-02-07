Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn announces a new vaccination ordinance for this Monday – with far-reaching adjustments in the vaccination sequence.

Munich / Berlin – It should finally go faster. Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) want the Corona vaccinations in Germany Accelerate and make it more flexible with a new regulation.

“So the vaccination campaign can continue to pick up speed,” said Spahn this Sunday German press agency in Berlin.

Corona vaccinations in Germany: the new vaccination ordinance comes into force on Monday

Accordingly, the new Vaccination regulation come into force this Monday (February 8th). Concrete results are: The federal states may invite individual years with a time delay, people with certain serious illnesses should be considered more quickly will.

Among other things, higher priority should be given Cancer patients and people with severe lung diseases, severe diabetes, and chronic liver or kidney disease.

