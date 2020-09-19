The coronavirus pandemic is worsening again in Austria. Chancellor Sebastian Kurz provides information about new Covid-19 protective measures – here in the news ticker.

Coronavirus pandemic: Also in Austria take the New corona infections at a high level too.

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announces a massive tightening of the Covid-19 measures in the Alpine republic.

A Mask requirement now also applies to the gastronomy and in public transport, private parties are limited to ten people – this also applies Christmas parties and Weddings. All developments here in News ticker.

Update from September 18, 2020: The number of New corona infections in Austria keep on climbing. From Thursday to Friday were in Austria overall 808 new infections recorded. Vienna reported the most infections with 341. The second highest warning level currently applies to the Austrian capital, Orange on the Corona traffic light. So far there have been 36,661 positive test results in Austria. As of 9:30 a.m. today, 763 people in the Alpine republic have died as a result of the coronavirus and 28,451 have recovered. There are currently 334 people in hospital treatment, 62 of them in intensive care units.

Update from September 17th, 4:30 p.m .: The capital Vienna with its almost 1.9 million inhabitants that remains Corona hotspot in Austria.

Until Thursday morning (September 17th) were 780 new Covid-19 cases within 24 hours registered across the country. What the federal government is now to repeatedly drastic Protective measures as a Mask requirement in gastronomy and the restriction of private celebrations to ten people.

Of the 780 reported new infections with the Pathogen SARS-CoV-2 According to the authorities, Vienna accounted for 366, followed by the federal states of Upper Austria (124) and Lower Austria (100).

Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (center) has tightened the corona measures in his country again. © Herbert Pfarrhofer / dpa

Coronavirus pandemic in Austria: Chancellor Sebastian Kurz also encourages

Update, 3:10 p.m .: Finally has Chancellor Kurz because of corona but still good news after all the bad news for them Austrian this afternoon.

“We expect that next summer will be normal again,” says the young head of government: “We have always said that autumn and winter will be hard.” That’s it for the press conference from Vienna – thank you for reading along!

Update, 3 p.m .: Bitter! Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) will follow Weddings asked whether this would be an exception for private celebrations. His clear answer: no! The ten-person rule also applies here.

“It applies to all private celebrations,” said the 34-year-old head of government: “We cannot differentiate between them. The only area it doesn’t apply to are funerals. ”Ergo: In Austria expect some canceled weddings.

#Press conference #Austria @sebastiankurz “Infections take place indoors and in private contact (birthdays, public viewing in a community).

From Monday 3 concrete measures:

– please reduce social contacts (max 10 people indoor, outdoor 100 people)

1/2 pic.twitter.com/yKY8p8fGFW – Judith Grohmann (@EmmaPeel_Knight) September 17, 2020

Update, 2:50 p.m.: Interior Minister Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) It is the turn of the man, as he explains, who is “responsible for public safety”. Nehammer, who is known for his shirt-sleeved style, makes a tough impression.

The “curfew ordinance is checked very intensively at night clubs”, explains the 47-year-old Viennese and announces: “There will be reports.” Clear announcement from the head of department at the Federal Chancellery.

Corona pandemic in Austria: “Clubs” and football clubs as Covid-19 herd

Update, 2.40 p.m.: Minister of Health Rudolf “Rudi” Anschober deals with suspected sources of infection, speaks of the “après-soccer area” with a view to football.

Accordingly, there are always more new ones Corona cases given after celebrations of amateur soccer teams on sports fields and the like. Afterlife also plays a prominent role.

“Clubs” were open “until 6 a.m.” and they were also promoting them, he continues, saying that there are also a relatively large number of them Covid-19 infections traced back.

Health Minister of Austria: Rudolf “Rudi” Anschober. © Georg Hochmuth / dpa

Coronavirus pandemic in Austria: doubling of daily corona cases feared

Update, 2.30 p.m .: Minister of Health Rudolf “Rudi” Anschober (The Greens) informed at the press conference for Corona crisis in Vienna about new Coronavirus cases * in the Alpine republic.

Most new infections were found “with a clear margin in Vienna”, explains Anschober. With a view to the future, he tells of forecasts made by 1,500 new Covid 19 infections per day run out – which would be a doubling of the current numbers. That would be a lot compared to larger countries like Germany.

Corona crisis in Austria: Federal Government Kurz extends VAT reduction for gastronomy

Update, 2:20 p.m .: At the end of his speech warns Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) again urgently from “catastrophic economic consequences by one second lockdown“.

He knows that some industries are particularly affected – and explicitly means that Gastronomy and tourism. Therefore there will be an “extension of the VAT reduction for the catering and tourism sector for the entire year 2021” and thus an “extension by one year”. Short but if there is still bad news, the restriction of private meetings means, for example, “no Christmas parties”.

Corona pandemic in Austria: social contacts, gastronomy, mask requirement – three tightenings

Update, 2:17 p.m.: Chancellor Kurz announces three authoritative Covid-19 protective measures For Austria which should apply from Monday (September 21):

1. Social contacts are drastically restricted in Austria . This means that private celebrations indoors are limited to a maximum of 10 people. Funerals and demonstrations are excluded. Outdoor remains the limit of 100 people for private gatherings. For example, the limit of 3,000 people applies to football matches.

. This means that private celebrations indoors are limited to a maximum of 10 people. Funerals and demonstrations are excluded. Outdoor remains the limit of 100 people for private gatherings. For example, the limit of 3,000 people applies to football matches. 2. Gastronomy: The following applies to closed events in clubs, discos and bars: No more than ten people in a group may sit at the tables. When leaving a table, for example to go to the toilet, mouth and nose protection must be worn. There is also a ban on dancing.

No more than ten people in a group may sit at the tables. When leaving a table, for example to go to the toilet, mouth and nose protection must be worn. There is also a ban on dancing. 3. Mask requirement: This no longer only applies to shops and stores, but from Monday also in restaurants, means for guests when entering the restaurant – as practiced in Germany. A maximum of 10 people can sit at one table. There is a general mask requirement for markets in Austria such as the Naschmarkt in Vienna. The mask requirement also applies in public transport.

Short concludes: “That will help us to survive the second wave.” Among other things, from the news portal oe24.at the assumed curfew does not come. Instead, in Clubs and discos the people compulsorily sit and their tables not without Face masks leave.

Corona pandemic in Austria: Sebastian Kurz warns of a second Covid 19 lockdown

Update from September 17th, 2:12 p.m.: The press conference with Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) has begun.

Short tells of “extensive consultations by the federal government.” He speaks of an “exposed increase in Newly infected numbers in Austria, we have seen the numbers double. ”

The Austrian head of government seems very serious: “We have to react now to prevent a second lockdown.” He indirectly refers to the German travel warning for the capital Vienna. It is now a matter of “cushioning negative effects on the business location and the labor market”.

“What makes us happy is often the place for infection,” he continues, and announces “three very specific measures in total Austria” on.

First report from September 17th – Munich / Vienna – It was a common formula in the first wave of Coronavirus pandemic: Out Germany is in the Corona crisis to Austria * looked, after all, the southern neighbor of the Federal Republic was always about three weeks ahead of the infection.

So it affirmed with a view to that Coronavirus Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) repeated. And not just him.

Corona pandemic in Austria: Press conference by Chancellor Sebastian Kurz

The man on the between Salzburg and Munich, between Vorarlberg and Lake Constance, between Vienna and Berlin everything looked, wants his countrymen today – in the middle of the second corona wave * – inform again about the latest status: Chancellor Sebastian Kurz from the ÖVP.

According to the news portal oe24.at become new Protective measures because of increasing Corona case numbers * expected. For example, there could be a guest limit for private celebrations. As of Thursday morning, there were 780 new infections with the within 24 hours Pathogen SARS-CoV-2 added.

Coronavirus in Austria: Compared to Germany, many new corona cases

For comparison: In the same period, 2,194 new Corona cases in Germany registered – but the Federal Republic has almost ten times as many inhabitants. So at 2 p.m. Chancellor Kurz speaks in Vienna – follow the most important developments here in the news ticker. (pm) * Merkur.de is part of the Germany-wide Ippen digital editorial network

