Tough crackdown in Great Britain: The Scottish government is banning alcohol in pubs, restaurants and bars due to rising corona numbers. And not only that.

Coronavirus pandemic in Europe : Covid-19 also rampant in Great Britain reinforced.

: also rampant in reinforced. Scotland : The government in Edinburgh bans because of rising Corona numbers the serving of alcohol in all Pubs and bars .

: The government in Edinburgh bans because of rising the serving of in all . In addition, the scottish government a Closing time for the catering industry – around corona to get a better grip again.

Munich / Edinburgh – what have Munich and Edinburgh together? Both metropolises are capital cities, Munich from the influential German state Bavaria, Edinburgh from the proud Scotland in Great Britain.

Corona pandemic in Great Britain: Scotland is cracking down on it – no more alcohol in pubs

They are twin cities. And they stand for beer. But that with the beer, that Scottish ale, has turned into Scotland because of the Coronavirus pandemic done for now – at least in all pubs, restaurants and bars.

That decided and announced the government in Edinburgh this Wednesday.

Corona measures in Scotland : None alcohol more in gastronomy until October 25th

: None more in gastronomy until October 25th Restaurants, pubs and bars May only be open between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., but no alcohol served.

May only be open between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., but no alcohol served. In five regions Scotland the gastronomy has to close completely for this period.

Specifically stated the Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon This Wednesday (October 7th): Starting next weekend, operators will only be allowed to open their restaurants from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and offer only non-alcoholic drinks in addition to food. From 6 p.m. applies to the gastronomy across the country one Curfew.

Corona virus in Scotland: Corona numbers and new infections have recently increased significantly

The new rules should apply (for the time being) until October 25th. Last were the Corona case numbers – as elsewhere in Europe – again increased sharply, to more than 1000 registered New Covid-19 infections Every day.

Broken down to an estimated 5.4 million inhabitants, this is a relatively high figure – for example in an intra-European comparison with Germany (around 82 million inhabitants).

In the five worst-hit regions in Scotland must the gastronomy even close completely during the period mentioned.

The pubs, restaurants and bars in neighboring country to the north were already open between mid-March and mid-July England because of the Corona crisis remained empty. (pm)