According to a media report, the Corona summit planned for April 12 between the Prime Minister and Chancellor Angela Merkel is shaking. Responsible is the difficult data situation after Easter.

Munich / Berlin – like them picture reported, the Prime Minister’s Conference (MPK) planned for April 12 of the state leaders with Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) could be canceled.

Corona summit on April 12 before cancellation? Angela Merkel allegedly fears chaos MPK

According to this, Merkel should fear a chaos meeting due to the confusing data situation on the coronavirus pandemic in Germany. Instead, she would prefer to wait for the new Corona numbers on April 14 and for the parliamentary groups from the Bundestag to consult with one another, the report says.

