Home page world

From: Martina Lippl

divide

We will continue to increase the control pressure ”, Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) announced on Monday in Vienna. © Martin Juen / imago

In Austria, the coronavirus numbers are going through the roof. “Sharp” action should now be taken against the “unteachable”.

Vienna – Austria is fighting the Omikron wave with new corona measures. The controls of the new corona rules are to be strengthened. In gastronomy, retail and tourist hotspots, focus controls are planned from Tuesday (January 11th).

“Aktion Scharf” – Corona controls in Austria

“We will continue to increase the control pressure and intensify it in all areas,” said the Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) at a press conference on Monday (January 10) in Vienna. In “Aktion Scharf”, action should be taken against those “less unteachable” who do not adhere to the rules. Police officers in uniform and in civilian clothes are used for Covid checks in retail or to check whether the mask is required outdoors.

For the retail sector, there will be recommendations for action on “how controls can be safely implemented”. According to Karner, retailers are challenged accordingly, for example when detecting forgeries of evidence or when dealing with “in some cases unruly customers”.

There has been a lockdown for unvaccinated people in Austria since mid-November. Those who have not been vaccinated or have recovered may only leave their own home or accommodation for a valid reason.

The most important corona rules in Austria

FFP2 mask requirement applies from January 11th outdoors if a two-meter distance cannot be maintained, such as in pedestrian zones and queues.

2G: All shops that do not serve daily needs are only open to vaccinated and convalescent people. The trade is obliged to carry out controls so that the 2G rule – i.e. admission only for vaccinated and convalescent – is complied with.

2G in gastronomy: restaurants and cafés are only open to vaccinated and convalescent people. There is a general curfew from 10 p.m. Après-ski is prohibited.

Skiing: Cable cars and ski lifts are only open to vaccinated and convalescent people.

The “Green Pass” as proof of vaccination will only be valid for six months from February 1st. For those who have been boosted, the validity remains at 270 days.

Violations are dealt with with fines from 500 euros.

Austria: New coronavirus infections again over 10,000 per day

The Alpine republic recorded 10,804 new corona infections and seven other deaths on Monday. On Sunday there were 10,291 positive corona tests. The seven-day incidence in Austria is 617.2 (as of January 9, 2:30 p.m.). The value is highest in Salzburg (1,290) and Tyrol (1,130.9) and Vienna (805). The incidence is lowest in Styria (331.3) and Carinthia (397.8).

Corona hotspots in Austria: winter sports resorts Kitzbühel and Sankt Johann particularly affected

The corona numbers are exploding in some Austrian ski areas. Corona hotspots currently include Kitzbühel (3,073.8) in Tyrol and Sankt Johann im Pongau (2,931.5) in Salzburg. In the winter sports resort of Flauchau (Land Salzburg), the incidence has reached dizzying levels in the past few days *. * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA