ofPatrick Mayer shut down

Patrick Huljina shut down

According to experts, Austria has reached the peak of the third corona wave. But Chancellor Kurz is now raising hopes: “Freedom is within reach”.

Corona* -Pandemic in Austria: There is a “very high systemic risk” in the intensive care units in Vienna, Lower Austria and Burgenland.

There is a “very high systemic risk” in the intensive care units in Vienna, Lower Austria and Burgenland. According to experts, Austria reached the peak of the third corona wave in mid-April (see update from April 15, 4.30 p.m.).

Chancellor Kurz has now announced easing in his country and declared a difference to Germany (see update from April 16, 4:30 p.m.).

This News ticker on the corona crisis in the Alpine republic is updated regularly.

Update from April 17th, 8.23 ​​a.m.: According to the Agency for Health and Food Safety (AGES), the 7-day incidence in Austria is 204.6. And: Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) has announced Corona opening steps for mid-May, in all areas from culture to sports, gastronomy to tourism at the same time. Kurz wants to present an opening plan by the end of next week. This is made possible by the “vaccine turbo”. In April, May and June Austria expects a delivery of almost one million Biontech / Pfizer vaccination doses.

Corona in Austria: Chancellor Kurz wants to open up – “Freedom is near”

Update from April 16, 4:30 p.m.: In Austria, all sectors should be allowed to open under a protection concept in a few weeks. First steps of nationwide and simultaneous measures in tourism, gastronomy, culture and sport are likely to be possible in May, said Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) on Friday in Vienna. He did not mention a specific point in time, but referred to detailed planning for the next week. “Freedom is within your grasp,” said Kurz. Masks, tests and the planned Green Pass for vaccinated, tested and recovered people should play an important role in the careful opening steps.

“We now have constant mass tests,” Kurz referred to the immense number of daily tests that are the basis for mastering the situation. “If we don’t get overconfident now, then we have the chance to offer all industries prospects,” said Kurz.

The number of new infections has recently decreased significantly, and the sometimes very critical situation in the intensive care units has also eased slightly. The seven-day incidence of around 205 is still well above the German value of 160. In comparison to Germany, there is probably a significantly lower number of unreported cases in Austria, said Kurz. “In Germany you have a harder lockdown than here nationwide and yet the numbers are increasing,” said the Vice Rector of the Medical University of Vienna, Oswald Wagner.

Corona in Austria: The third wave has reached its peak – Chancellor Kurz announces the next vaccination hammer

Update from April 15, 9 p.m.: In the Corona crisis * in Austria, the so-called opening commission started its work this Thursday afternoon.

In a video conference, according to the daily AUSTRIA Representatives from the federal government, states, cities, municipalities and social partners advise together with experts.

“Our health system is proving its worth, but currently at what is probably the highest stress level. It is clear to all of us that we will only get back to normality, as we once knew it, by quickly vaccinating the population, ”said Vienna’s Governor Michael Ludwig in a first statement:“ And yet it is important to think about it now how such opening steps towards normality could look like. Because the people in our country long for normality like they used to be. ”There are no concrete results for a chronological sequence of openings yet.

Coronavirus pandemic in Austria: forecast – critical situation in intensive care units by the end of April

Update from April 15, 4:30 p.m .: In Austria there is a so-called COVID forecast consortium in the coronavirus pandemic. This is subordinate to the Ministry of Health and, according to the definition, should provide “weekly consolidated short-term forecasts on the course of people suffering from COVID-19 in Austria”.

If this consortium has its way, the third corona wave in the Alpine republic has currently reached its peak. There are more and more people who have been vaccinated and who have recovered, and the number of reproductions (the R value) * is falling slightly, i.e. the number that measures how many other people an infected person infects on average. According to the experts, however, relief for the hospitals is not yet to be expected.

The forecast is until the end of April. According to this, the intensive care units in the federal states of Vienna (around 1.9 million inhabitants), in Lower Austria (around 1.7 million inhabitants) and in Burgenland (around 300,000 inhabitants) would remain above the system-critical utilization limit of a third until the end of the month. From these 33 percent, the corona patients step loudly Kronen newspaper “In competition with other intensive care patients”. Means: Then the intensive care units are overloaded.

Recently, individual corona patients from the affected federal states were relocated to hospitals in Styria or Carinthia, for example, in order to relieve the intensive care physicians in the particularly affected east of the country a little.

In the critical area: the intensive care units in the third wave of the corona pandemic in Austria. © Screenshot Sozialministerium.at, as of April 15th

Coronavirus pandemic in Austria: Sebastian Kurz – Even more vaccination doses from Biontech / Pfizer

Update from April 15, 3:45 p.m.: For the first time really good news for Austria in the coronavirus pandemic. The Federal Chancellery of Prime Minister Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) published a statement this Thursday that one million more vaccine doses from Biontech / Pfizer should arrive in the Alpine republic by June.

The news portal reports on this oe24.at. Accordingly, the delivery volume from the fourth quarter will be brought forward and will arrive in Austria earlier. The result, according to Kurz: For everyone who wants, the first vaccinations should now be given earlier – and not in 100 days at the latest.

Even more: The first 100,000 additional vaccination doses from the German-American manufacturer are to arrive in Austria by April 26th and will then be distributed directly to the vaccination centers. This means that the “vaccination turbo” can now be ignited for such a short time. As of April 14, 11:59 p.m., 2,263,713 vaccinations had been carried out, according to the Ministry of Health. Kurz had already reported on Wednesday about the progress made with the European Union (EU) in the vaccination campaign: “Commission President Ursula von der Leyen informed me that Austria will receive around one million additional vaccine doses from Biontech / Pfizer in the second quarter.” (see update from April 14th, 9:05 p.m.)

Corona pandemic in Austria: registered corona cases since the beginning of the pandemic 586,883 Dead with or from Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic 9813 Active corona cases in Austria 29,466 Corona patients in intensive care units 577 Vaccinations against the coronavirus 2,263,713

As of April 15, 9:30 a.m., source: oe24.at based on data from the Ministry of Health

Coronavirus pandemic in Austria: One million additional vaccine doses from Biontech / Pfizer

Update from April 14th, 9:05 pm: “Impfturbo for us” – Chancellor Sebastian Kurz was very pleased to report at a press conference today about the additional vaccination doses that Austria will also receive through the additional deliveries from Biontech / Pfizer oe24. The country can expect a total of one million more cans in the second quarter. “Commission President Ursula von der Leyen informed me that Austria will receive around one million additional vaccine doses from Biontech / Pfizer in the second quarter,” Kurz said in his statement. This would allow 500,000 people to be fully immunized.

Vice Chancellor Kogler was also looking forward to it: “It makes us confident that we can achieve the vaccination goals more quickly.” Good news for the population, because the goal that in 100 days all people who want a vaccination can now be achieved be so short. The additional doses could also compensate for omitted or postponed vaccinations of the vector vaccines. However, one thing is certain for Kurz: All vaccines approved in Austria are used.

Corona in Austria: infection numbers at a high level – the capital is particularly badly affected

First report from April 14th, 2:52 p.m .: Vienna – The number of new corona infections in Austria continues to be at a high level. From Tuesday to Wednesday, 2942 new corona cases and 31 deaths were reported in the Alpine republic. Most of the new infections, 888 in number, were registered in the capital Vienna.

Corona in Austria: Vienna and Lower Austria extend Easter lockdown – Burgenland not

There, the original Easter lockdown was extended again on Monday – until May 2nd. “It can happen to anyone,” warned Vienna’s Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) at a press conference at the beginning of the week. As the reason for the renewed extension of the hard lockdown, he cited the utilization of the intensive care units. Many more young patients are now also affected by severe Covid-19 courses *, emphasized Ludwig.

Lower Austria’s governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner (ÖVP) also declared on Monday that her state would continue along the way and also extend the Easter lockdown until May 2nd. On the other hand, the situation is different in the third federal state in which the Easter lockdown applied – Burgenland. “We will not continue the lockdown on Monday,” said Governor Hans-Peter Doskozil (SPÖ) on Wednesday.

Corona in Austria: Burgenland ends Easter lockdown on April 19th – Briefly observes the situation closely

In Burgenland, both trade and schools will open from April 19. “We didn’t make the decision easy for ourselves,” said Doskozil. The most important corona numbers, i.e. the number of new infections *, the number of reproductions and the 7-day incidence, have “developed perfectly” in his federal state, according to the governor of Burgenland. In the past few weeks, therefore, “a very important step has been taken,” said Doskozil.

He promised further openings in Burgenland, but also made it clear: “We must also have the courage to press the stop button if it is necessary.” The government said on Wednesday that it is closely monitoring the corona situation in Burgenland . “The situation is tense, but the direction is right,” said Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) *. “We spoke to the governor: if it is necessary, the emergency brake must be pulled,” he continued.

Corona in Austria: New summit on Friday – Platter calls for opening steps for May

On Friday (April 16) there will be a federal-state summit on the current corona situation in Austria. With regard to the meeting, Tyrolean Governor Günther Platter (ÖVP) asked for openings for the upcoming month. “There must be opening steps in May. And there will be steps in opening up, quite step by step, ”said Platter in an interview with the APA news agency.

The Tyrolean governor pleaded for a specific schedule for openings in May to be adopted during the deliberations on Friday. This must particularly affect the areas of gastronomy, hotel business, sport and culture. According to Platter, the corona situation in Tyrol is currently under control. He referred to the falling number of infections and a very stable situation in the hospitals. In the corona pandemic, Austria is currently “on the last meters” of a marathon, said Platter. “But as is so often the case: the last meters are the hardest”, was the appeal of the Tyrolean governor.

On Tuesday (April 13th), Austria’s Minister of Health Rudolf Anschober (Greens) announced his resignation. The successor has now been determined. (ph) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

List of rubric lists: © Herbert Neubauer