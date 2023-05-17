Corona against Sophie Codegoni: “She got the filler while she was pregnant”

Fabrizio Corona attacks Sophie Codegoni: the ex paparazzo, in fact, revealed that the influencer would have done the filler while she was pregnant.

The former Tronista of Men and womenwho last Friday gave birth to her first child, Céline Blue, fruit of love with Alessandro Basciano, ended up in Corona’s sights because of her lips.

In fact, the ex paparazzo wrote on Telegram: “We don’t always try to make controversy and wish our best wishes to the wonderful newcomer Celine Blue, obviously without dwelling on the chosen name, Ilary Blasi docet. But studying the stories of her Ig we noticed an injection of filler or hyaluronic acid on the lips of the young showgirl, which is prohibited by all doctors during pregnancy ”.

“We wanted to wait for the birth to ask you this question: the obsession with beauty, or to better define it as dysmorphophobia, finds no brakes even in the face of a child’s health (filler is highly discouraged during breastfeeding). A son who today brings joy but above all a lot of money for advertising clients around the baby world”.

A few days ago, always on Telegram, Fabrizio Corona had published a photo of Diletta Leotta at the beach accusing her of editing her photos.

“Italy’s most famous showgirl and presenter – wrote the ex paparazzo – always looks perfect on social media, without cellulite, without imperfections. We discovered that she is skilled with filters and Photoshop instead of showing herself as she is ”.

In his post Fabrizio Corona still stated: “Despite the fifth month of pregnancy, Diletta Leotta on Instagram always appears in splendid shape, perfect, with very smooth skin, whether at the beach or at the stadium” wrote Fabrizio Corona posting the photo “stolen by the costumed reporter.

“We caught her with Loris Karius in Ibiza. Without filters, without Photoshop, without retouching. And the reality, as you can see, is quite different. All this cellulite and excess fat is not on Instagram. Remember: Instagram is not reality”.

A comment, that of the ex paparazzo, which had raised several controversies with numerous users who had accused Corona of body shaming.