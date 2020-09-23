The Parliament Monsoon Session 2020 on the Corona virus can be postponed indefinitely on Wednesday, eight days before. If sources are to be believed, the Rajya Sabha proceedings can be postponed indefinitely after taking five Bills on Wednesday.Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that the Lok Sabha meeting will start at 6 pm instead of 3 pm on Wednesday. Sources said that the lower house meeting will also be postponed indefinitely after taking up some subjects including zero hours.

Many bills passed

According to sources, several bills have been passed in both the Houses in the session commencing from last September 14, including the recently introduced Bill to replace some of the ordinances. Sources said that the leaders of all parties in the lower house have been informed of the decision to postpone the session indefinitely. There will be a meeting in the Lok Sabha today at 3 pm, after which a decision can be taken to postpone the session indefinitely.