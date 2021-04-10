B.Unf Finance Minister and Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz has spoken out in favor of the introduction of mandatory testing against the background of the slow implementation of corona tests in companies. “Only six out of ten employees have so far received an offer from their employer to have themselves tested regularly,” said the SPD candidate for Chancellor of the FAS. “That is far too little, our agreement aimed at a test rate of 90 percent.”

Ralph Bollmann Correspondent for economic policy and deputy head of economics and “Money & More” for the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung in Berlin. Marcus Theurer Editor in the economy of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

Therefore, the time for roll calls is over. “We must obligate the companies to make a test offer for their employees. That should be part of our Corona resolutions in the coming week. “

In addition, Scholz reproached some of the companies for not paying enough attention to the fight against the pandemic. “More home office, the use of medical masks and extensive testing: Many companies in the pandemic came up with this on their own, but surprisingly not all of them,” he criticized. “That could also be seen as a national duty. There are things you just do because it’s proper. ”You can’t fight a pandemic if everyone asks for compensation first.

Scholz also refused to accept the argument that there weren’t enough tests. “There are enough tests available on the market by now,” he said. “But you have to take care of it. If you are just starting to get offers, you will probably need a lead time of two or three weeks. But nothing more. “

Ten billion euros for tests

Chancellor Angela Merkel had threatened companies before the Easter break that a test rate of less than 90 percent could result in a legal obligation. This week the Ministry of Labor and Economic Affairs published the results of a representative survey of employees and companies. Only 61 percent of employees stated that they had already received a test offer from their employer.

Unlike Scholz, Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier from the CDU sees the companies on the right track, so he rejects mandatory testing. The trade associations are blocking compulsory tests with the argument of lack of availability and organizational difficulties, but also with reference to the costs: Testing all employees for the corona virus twice a week would cost around ten billion euros for the next two and a half months, according to the information.

In an interview with the FAS, Scholz also spoke about the upcoming international reform in the taxation of large corporations. Germany will benefit from the new rules and will collect more corporate taxes in the future. The planned global tax reform is considered to be the largest in around a hundred years. Scholz described the compromise proposals submitted by the United States in the past few days as a “great breakthrough” in the difficult international negotiations.

He expects that the tax tricks of large multinational companies can be better prevented in the future: “The time of the tax havens is coming to an end.” The SPD politician believes that the financial ministers’ financial shortage caused by the Corona economic crisis has caused many governments to rethink: “The The pandemic supported the process of finding out that the dumping competition is leading to a dead end. “