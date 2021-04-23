At the internet giant Amazon in Winsen (Luhe) in Lower Saxony, wearing FFP2 masks to protect against corona is prohibited. The reason for this is extremely simple.

Seattle / Winsen (Luhe, Lower Saxony) – Profit at the expense of the health of employees: In the Amazon logistics hub in Winsen (Luhe) in Lower Saxony, wearing FFP2 masks is prohibited in the corona pandemic. According to a notice, only simple medical surgical masks are allowed there. According to the statutory accident insurance, anyone wearing an FFP2 mask should not do so for longer than 75 minutes to two hours. For light work, the duration can be extended to three hours.

Health experts accuse the company of making profit at the expense of the health of employees. There was already an outbreak of COVID-19 at the location in Winsen (Luhe) in the first wave of the corona pandemic. What is the Reason for the ban on FFP2 masks at Amazon in Lower Saxony.