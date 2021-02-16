There are reportedly significant concerns about AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine among the population of Germany. Hundreds of thousands of vaccine doses are allegedly on the dump, another pharmaceutical manufacturer is meanwhile applying for approval for its vaccine.

Munich – The coronavirus pandemic is dragging on more and more. And yet there is apparently great skepticism within the population in Germany about the vaccine from the British-Swedish manufacturer AstraZeneca.

As the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) from Berlin announced this Tuesday, as of February 16, only 64,869 of a total of 736,800 available vaccine doses AstraZeneca were inoculated. The remaining vaccine doses would therefore currently be on the dump.

Corona vaccinations in Germany: Apparently concerns about AstraZeneca vaccine

For classification: Due to a lack of data on its effectiveness, AstraZeneca must not be administered to people over 65 years of age in Germany.

The business magazine Business Insider reports, however, of major concerns among citizens, which is why, for example, vaccination appointments with AstraZeneca were not used.

A spokeswoman for the Saarland Ministry of Health is quoted as saying: “We are aware of cases in which people reject the vaccination offer with AstraZeneca.” NDR Reported on Tuesday (February 16), 29 employees at the Emden Clinic took sick leave after vaccinations with AstraZeneca. You would have complained of headaches, nausea and chills. Cause for concern?

Corona vaccinations in Germany: Johnson & Johnson applies for EU approval

“The symptoms are an expression of the immune response, which shows that something really happens in the body after the vaccination. The symptoms mentioned here, such as headache or fever, also correspond completely to what has already been published in studies, ”said the Erlangen-based infection immunologist Christian Bogdan der German press agency.

Meanwhile, EU approval has been applied for for a beacon of hope: the US manufacturer Johnson & Johnson is soon to deliver a fourth corona vaccine to Germany.

The EU Commission has so far ordered 200 million vaccine doses from Johnson & Johnson. According to various studies, the vaccine should be easier to store and transport. (pm)