Aggregated data showed that the total number of Corona virus infections around the world was close to 506 million cases as of this morning, Wednesday, while the number of vaccines that were administered reached 11.19 billion.

The latest data available on the American Johns Hopkins University website, at 0630 GMT, showed that the total number of injuries reached 505 million.

And 975,000 cases.

And the total deaths rose to six million and 203 thousand deaths. The number of vaccine doses that were given around the world increased to 11 billion and 191 million doses.

It should be noted that there are a number of agencies that provide aggregate data on Corona around the world, and there may be some differences between them.