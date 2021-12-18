Home page politics

From: Luisa Billmayer

divide

Are the corona incidences not correct? Hamburg’s Mayor Tschentscher is accused of manipulating the number of infected people who have been vaccinated. © Montage: Ulrich Perrey / dpa, Georg Wendt / dpa

The Hamburg authorities have been trying for a long time to show the corona numbers for vaccinated and unvaccinated people separately. Apparently a serious mistake happened.

Hamburg – For weeks, the health authorities and politicians have been warning that unvaccinated people in particular will be infected with the corona virus. Research has now shown that different figures have been published in Hamburg. Apparently, not as many corona infected people were unvaccinated as Mayor Peter Tschentscher announced.

Serious error in the incidence of unvaccinated people: Hamburg authorities give in

Hamburg’s First Mayor Peter Tschentscher (SPD) said in an official press conference on November 16 that the proportion of unvaccinated among the new corona infected was over 90 percent. A graphic showed: In calendar week 45 (November 8th, 2021 – November 14th, 2021) there were 3,452 new cases in Hamburg. With 91.5 percent unvaccinated and 8.5 percent vaccinated infected people, this results in a seven-day incidence of 605 in the unvaccinated and 22 in the vaccinated people.

Mayor Tschentscher presented this graphic at the Hamburg state press conference on November 16, 2021. © Screenshot: YouTube / HamburgerSenat

But now it turned out that in the majority of the cases the vaccination status was not even known. The MP Anna von Treuenfels (FDP) has asked the Hamburg Senate for information. The answer and the numbers it contains lie to that NDR and the world before.

It is clear: The numbers in the Senate’s answer differ greatly from those presented by the head of state in November. The Senate reports 3,466 new corona cases for calendar week 45. Of these, 14.3 percent are unvaccinated, 22.5 percent are vaccinated, the rest: unknown. How does that fit together with the allegedly 90 percent unvaccinated cases that Tschentscher stated at the press conference?

45 3,466 14.3% 22.5% 62.9% 0.3%

Source: SurvNet evaluation of the Infection Epidemiological Center, data status: December 8, 2021 BCia NDR.de

Deviating corona incidences: Hamburg social authority takes a stand

A spokesman for the Hamburg social authority, Martin Helfrich, told the “Hamburg Journal” (NDR) that the problem lies with the health authorities. There, the vaccination status is not only queried, but evidence is also checked. People who tested positive must therefore present a vaccination certificate to the health department. “As long as no proof has been submitted, we naturally cannot distinguish whether the person has simply failed to do so or whether he has not provided proof because he has no proof of vaccination,” continues Helfrich.

The world asked Mayor Tschentscher and Senate spokesman Marcel Schweitzer to comment on the deviations. “At the state press conference, the corona situation is presented on the basis of the corona briefing, which is compiled weekly by the competent authority and published as a press release,” Schweitzer replied. The published figures, however, are “taken from a response from the competent authority to a parliamentary question”.

Hamburg Senate will refrain from publication due to delay in reporting

In addition, the spokesman said: “Because of the increased incidence of infections, the information on the vaccination status can sometimes only be entered with a considerable delay.” Because of this delay, no two incidence values ​​for vaccinated and unvaccinated people will be published in the future world. Markus Söder (CSU) recently faced very similar allegations.

Wolfgang Kubicki (FDP) does not suspect the figures were by mistake, but rather accuses the mayor of having published incorrect data on purpose. “It is unbelievable and a disaster for the trust in the integrity of government action when a state government clearly presents manipulated figures,” said Kubicki World on sunday. He demands an explanation “why the Hamburg Senate considers it necessary to deceive its citizens with such tricks.” (lb) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA