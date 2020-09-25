The Delhi government has asked the officials of all the districts to have RT-PCR test of those who have not been confirmed by rapid antigen screening but if they have symptoms of Kovid-19. The Delhi government has issued this directive on finding out that this process is not followed in more than 1,400 cases in the capital.Special Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) Udit Prakash Rai has issued a directive to the officials of all the districts, ‘The RT-PCR test was not conducted even after the antigen test showed symptoms in 1,437 cases of infection. Make sure it doesn’t happen from today. ‘ This instruction was issued on Thursday. Officials said on Wednesday that the Delhi government was working on ways to increase RT-PCR investigations.

Corona Cases in Delhi

Explain that there are a total of 2,64,450 cases of infection in Delhi metropolis, while 30,867 patients are undergoing treatment. There are a total of 2,124 unoccupied areas in the national capital. On Friday, 3 thousand 827 new cases of corona virus were reported in Delhi. With this, the total cases of infection in the national capital exceeded 2.64 lakh. At the same time, the number of dead increased to 5,147 with 24 more deaths due to illness. Officials gave this information.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain held a meeting with medical directors and superintendents of all government hospitals in Delhi to review the status of the investigation. A total of 59,134 investigations were conducted the previous day. The rate of infection of people in Delhi is 6.47 percent. The Chief Secretary also held a review meeting with all the district magistrates regarding Kovid-19 management.