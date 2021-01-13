Coronavirus infection? Doctors from Munich and Stuttgart urgently warn against rapid antigen tests. These have a decisive flaw.

Munich / Stuttgart – When it comes to the Wiesn (Oktoberfest) in Munich goes; to soccer games of the Bundesliga*; or concerts and live events – it is not uncommon in the Coronavirus pandemic on control by means of corona-Antigen rapid tests referenced. But what do they really bring?

A new study has dealt with this question. The result is sobering: accordingly, they are Rapid antigen tests for Covid-19 unreliable, inadequate and insufficient.

Rapid antigen tests for the coronavirus: studies from Munich and Stuttgart alert

The sensitivity of the Rapid antigen tests is in some cases considerably lower than stated by the manufacturers, emphasize German scientists of the National research network of university medicine to Covid-19 in a position paper.

“According to our research, only six out of ten will Sars-Cov-2 infections recognized “, says Oliver Keppler, head of virology at Max Pettenkofer Institute at the Ludwig Maximilians University in Munich (Bavaria): “On the other hand, two out of a hundred non-infected people also receive a false-positive result.”

Coronavirus pandemic: rapid antigen tests for corona are unreliable, according to a study

Two Munich university clinics had checked the quality of the procedure on a total of 859 smears – the in Germany’s most widely used rapid test as well as a second product.

One finding: Rapid antigen tests could mostly recognize “highly infectious people with high viral loads”, Keppler continued: “However, it is not the case that an infection can be reliably ruled out by the negative result of a rapid test. By far not.”

Colleagues from Stuttgart confirmed the results of the study. Specifically: 459 patients were tested with two different methods in the emergency room of the Katharinen Hospital in Stuttgart.

Corona in Germany: PCR tests are probably much safer than rapid antigen tests

The result: Here too, the reliability was the Rapid antigen tests significantly worse than that of the PCR method. This was especially true for patients without Corona symptoms.