The industrialized nations’ no to the suspension of patent rights is not just a moral failure. It is also myopic thought.

With the corona pandemic, almost the entire world population is affected by a serious health emergency. The end is not in sight. Nevertheless, Germany and other rich industrialized countries continue to prevent a globally fair supply of vaccines to combat the pandemic.

This is the brutal escalation of a political and moral scandal that began in 1994. At that time, the USA, Germany, Japan, Switzerland, Great Britain and France enforced extensive patent protection rights with the TRIPS agreement on commercial intellectual property – for the benefit of the pharmaceutical companies based in their countries.

This means that the governments of the rich industrialized countries are jointly responsible for the lack of medical care for many millions of people for whom cheap generics have not been allowed to be produced in the past 25 years due to patent protection rights. And also for the death of many people in the global south. According to the TRIPS agreement, since 2001 there has been the possibility of suspending patent protection rights. But so far the industrialized countries have only allowed this with AIDS drugs.

The main argument of the West: Only patent protection will secure the future profits of pharmaceutical companies. And without profits, they would not be making the necessary investments in drug and vaccine research and development. But this argument is less valid than ever in the corona crisis. Because the majority of the financial resources deployed since the beginning of 2020 are government funds and subsidies.

Pharmaceutical companies benefit from subsidies

Even the claim that poorer countries in the global south are technically incapable of producing high-quality drugs and vaccines was refuted by India, Thailand and South Africa during the AIDS crisis. In the current crisis, the successful collaboration between Oxford / AstraZeneca and the Serum Institute of Indiawhich would have been possible on a large scale for a year now – if the industrialized countries had not relied on national or European selfishness.

The rich industrial nations’ no to the suspension of patent rights is not just a moral and political failure. It is also extremely short-sighted. Because the corona pandemic will not be overcome either in Germany or in the EU. Even if the required billion vaccine doses should be available to all EU citizens in the course of this year – the corona pandemic will only be overcome globally, if at all.