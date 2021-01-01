The government supports the pharmaceutical companies in vaccine development. In return, they should have obliged the companies to issue licenses.

Health Minister Jens Spahn and with him the European Union made a mistake in their vaccine strategy against Corona, which is now taking revenge: As trustees of public capital, they would have more, as they say, return on investment should demand. In the form of access to the technologies, the development of which is funded with billions of euros. In the logic of public goods, these would have to be freely accessible worldwide; in the logic of the protection of intellectual property, the patents could remain with the developers, who would be remunerated in monetary terms through license payments.

There will be enough vaccine to stop the pandemic in 2021, but production is too slow. It makes a huge difference whether the most vulnerable groups in Germany are vaccinated in March or not until June. Every week of delay costs lives, and every week of lockdown, more people are ruined or despaired. However, a German EU Council Presidency and a German-led EU Commission have rested on the success reports about the rapid development of vaccines.

Their strategy was simple: the public sector is supporting pharmaceutical companies with billions, authorities are accelerating the approval of vaccines by evaluating every scrap of data on efficacy and safety as soon as it is available – and not just when the clinical trials are finished. At the same time, the EU ordered bundles of vaccine doses whose effectiveness had not yet been proven. The manufacturers knew: they would get rid of the cans, regardless of whether they work or not. To achieve this, they started production at an early stage. At the same time, politicians took care of setting up vaccination logistics and avoided, at least within the EU, competition between nation states. Until then, the plan worked.

But now, in early 2021, the situation is desolate, thousands are succumbing to the virus every day, and we should and must isolate ourselves. It is logical that in the situation many people ask whether the vaccine production could not have gone faster. There was even a bizarre, market-socialist coalition made up of the Left and the FDP, who equally demanded that Biontech’s vaccine had to be produced faster under license, if necessary compulsory license from more manufacturers.

The idea is correct. But the debate about it should have been held six months ago. If Jens Spahn now says that a complex mRNA vaccine cannot just be manufactured somewhere under license, he is correct – but of course omits the fact that it was his job to address this problem early on.

Political leadership would have been to get manufacturers such as Biontech, Pfizer, AstraZeneca or Moderna to use less carrot and more stick to make their technologies available to other manufacturers in exchange for licenses. The World Health Organization has been calling for just that since April, CTAP is the name of the idea that could empower developing countries to produce vaccines instead of waiting for handouts. Blueprints of such license agreements exist; they have already been used in the fight against HIV. The pharmaceutical companies would not be expropriated. The measures would be compatible with world trade law. But to this day nobody is taking part: The EU and the German government have had nothing to say about the initiative except warm words.

C-TAP would have been exactly that market-socialist left-FDP solution: a tough state intervention. After that, governments, generic drug manufacturers or completely new players such as NGOs or foundations all over the planet could have developed their own solutions for faster vaccine production. It would have been an unleashing of market forces, which in that case could have been beneficial.