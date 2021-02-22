The UN Human Rights Council rightly criticizes authoritarian regimes. But he ignores the vaccination nationalism of Western countries.

At the start of this year’s first session of the UN Human Rights Council, the foreign ministers of the USA, Germany, Great Britain and other Western states rightly criticized the human rights violations by the governments and military leaderships in China, Myanmar, Russia and Venezuela. But the Western Foreign Ministers remained silent on the human rights violation that currently affects most people on earth with potentially catastrophic consequences in the years to come – and for which their own Western governments are responsible.

With their vaccination nationalism and their refusal, which has been going on for almost six months, to finally suspend the patents of the large pharmaceutical companies, Germany, the USA, Great Britain and other countries are preventing a fast, globally sufficient production and fair distribution of corona vaccines. It was left to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to classify this vaccine nationalism as a “denial of human rights” and a “moral failure” and to call upon the Western governments to correct their stance again, as they did at the Munich Security Conference last week.

In addition to their – justified – criticism of human rights violations in authoritarian-led states, Western governments and the media have again criticized the fact that some of these states are also members of the Human Rights Council. Some actors use this accusation specifically for blanket propaganda against the Council or even against the entire UN system, others spread it without thinking about it.

Because the accusation reveals a misunderstanding of the international legal system that has existed since 1945. Its members are the nation states. If all 194 states on earth were already functioning democracies in which international human rights norms are implemented, then this UN body for the promotion of human rights would not be needed.