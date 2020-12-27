The vaccinations against Covid-19 have started. Questions and answers about effects, side effects and risks.

While scientists and politicians such as Horst Seehofer (CSU) warn against hasty relaxation of the corona measures, vaccinations against the corona virus began across Germany on Sunday. Answers to the most important questions are listed below.

How do you get a Covid-19 vaccination?

At first should older citizens over the age of 80 as well as residents and staff vaccinated in nursing homes, as well as health workers in intensive care units and emergency rooms. A vaccination is given by the so-called mobile teams in homes or in the regional vaccination centers, always by appointment. In some federal states, older citizens are written to directly.

How many citizens should be vaccinated in the near future?

By the end of March 2021, Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) announced 11 to 12 million doses. You have to be vaccinated twice within three weeks. So the amount announced would be enough for 5.5 to 6 million people. The Biontech vaccine has been approved; the European Medicines Agency (EMA) will not decide on the approval of the Moderna product until the beginning of January 2021. According to the Ministry of Health, a total of 136.3 million doses are safe for both vaccines in 2021. That would be enough for around 68 million people.

How well does the vaccination protection work?

In previous tests, the Biontech preparation provided protection 95 percent before illness. However, it has not yet been clarified to what extent you can infect other people even if you have been vaccinated, i.e. spread the virus. In addition, Biontech expects more precise findings within the next two months. It is also not yet certain how many months or years the vaccination protection will last.

Does the vaccination also work with new variants of the virus?

Probably yes. The immune response is directed against several features of the virus that are not fundamentally changed by individual mutations.

As a vaccinated person, do I still have to use a mask in certain places and keep my distance?

Yes. The infection protection with the AHA rules, i.e. keeping your distance and using masks, also apply to vaccinated people for the time being.

What vaccination reactions and side effects of a Covid 19 vaccination are there?

Vaccination reactions usually occur shortly after vaccination and last a few days. In a study with test subjects in the age group of 16 to 55 years, 83 percent of those vaccinated reported pain at the injection site. Almost half felt temporarily exhausted after the vaccination, 42 percent complained of headaches. There were only very rare cases of severe allergic reactions.

What do I have to consider if I have previous illnesses and already have to take a lot of medication?

So far there are no specific disease groups for which vaccination is fundamentally excluded. The best thing to do is to ask your family doctor.

Can vaccination make you sterile?

The so-called mRNA vaccine from Biontech does not change the DNA and does not interfere with the genetic material. The sometimes widespread claim that the vaccine could trigger an immune reaction against a protein that is important for the formation of the placenta has been refuted by doctors, since this protein and the spike protein of the coronavirus have very little in common in the amino acid sequence.

Who is liable for vaccine damage?

In the case of publicly recommended vaccinations, such as the Covid vaccination, the state is liable according to the Infection Protection Act. If the vaccinating doctor made a mistake or did not explain the risks, the doctor is also liable.

Do I have to get vaccinated?

No. There is no general compulsory vaccination and no general compulsory vaccination should be introduced. It is currently assumed that “herd immunity” occurs as soon as 60 to 70 percent of the population has been vaccinated. This vaccination quota is probably achieved through voluntary vaccinations, because the vaccinated have the advantage that they are very likely not to get Covid-19. Any discussion of compulsory vaccination or vaccination privileges comes too early. At the moment it is not yet known whether people who have been vaccinated against Covid are protected against the spread of the virus to others in addition to protection against the outbreak of the disease in themselves.

Would mandatory vaccination be legally possible?

The legislature assumes that it can – if necessary – introduce vaccination obligations. Since March 2020 there have been statutory vaccination requirements against measles. Every child who goes to a daycare center or school must prove that they are vaccinated. In addition, everyone who works in daycare centers, schools, hospitals, medical practices and refugee homes must have a measles vaccination or immunity. Several constitutional complaints are pending against the measles vaccination. The suspension of the compulsory vaccination has already been rejected in the urgent procedure. It is currently still open when the Federal Constitutional Court’s ruling on the main issue can be expected.

Can vaccinated people demand that statutory Covid restrictions do not apply to them?

If vaccinated people are actually no longer infectious, they could ask the administrative courts that contact restrictions and the like no longer apply to them because they are not dangerous. Entrepreneurs who are planning special offers only for vaccinated persons (vaccinated restaurants, vaccinated saunas) could demand that the shutdown ordered by the state does not apply. In order to avoid a patchwork of different court decisions, it would make sense to regulate in general whether there can be advantages for vaccinated persons or whether these are excluded. The Bundestag could regulate this nationwide in the Infection Protection Act. The state governments could determine this in the corona ordinances at state level. Protection against a discriminatory two-class society could serve as a justification for a ban on privileges. The legislature should therefore allow privileges for vaccinated people, but it should also prohibit them.

Can employers require employees to be vaccinated against Covid?

As a rule, the employer can neither order Covid vaccinations nor require them when hiring. It should look different when it comes to working with vulnerable people, for example in hospitals or nursing homes. If vaccinated people are actually no longer infectious, then the employer can decide that a Covid vaccination is a prerequisite for employment. Those already employed cannot then be forced to have a vaccination. However, if you refuse, you could be terminated.

