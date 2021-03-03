TThe President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) reported that homas Bach had reassuring news for his virtual meeting with the Japanese Olympic planners: Many athletes would travel vaccinated to Tokyo, where the Summer Olympics are to begin on July 23. A “considerable number” of the 206 National Olympic Committees have already ensured vaccinations for their athletes, said Bach on Wednesday at the beginning of the video slot. Another large number of NOKs is in “good talks with the respective governments” so that Olympic participants would be vaccinated early on according to the risk groups.

Patrick Welter Correspondent for business and politics in Japan, based in Tokyo.

At the same time, the organizers of the games are tightening the reins: They are heading towards preventing foreign fans from entering the country. A decision should be made by the end of March, if possible before the start of the torch relay on March 25, said the new president of the organizing committee, Seiko Hashimoto, in Tokyo.

The newspaper “Mainichi” had previously reported, citing government circles, that the government was making preparations to hold the games without foreign viewers. After the meeting of the five parties involved in the games, which was held online, Hashimoto emphasized that Covid security was a top priority. The decision will be made on a scientific basis and taking into account the quarantine rules.

Japan had just announced that it would tighten quarantine rules for 13 other states from Friday to counter the spread of new variants of the corona virus. Those arriving from Germany also have to stay for three days in an accommodation specified by the immigration authorities in order to be available for another virus test. You must take a virus test before departure, immediately after arriving in Japan and again three days later. Eleven more quarantine days follow. Japan currently only allows Japanese and foreigners living in Japan to enter from Germany.

The majority do not want games in 2021

In Hashimoto’s words, the considerations are influenced by the idea of ​​guaranteeing safe games for Japanese citizens: “Foreign and domestic viewers want to watch the games. But the security of the games must be preserved. We have to make the decision from a holistic perspective. ”Surveys show that the majority of the Japanese do not want games in Tokyo in 2021 for fear of the further spread of the coronavirus.

A decision for foreign fans would increase the displeasure. According to Hashimoto’s information, the government will not alone decide on the question. The organizing committee, Tokyo’s metropolitan government, the IOC and the International Paralympic Committee are involved. Hashimoto said that there was no talk of the possibility of admitting tourists vaccinated against corona. She announced that the maximum number of spectators in the stadiums would be decided by the end of April.