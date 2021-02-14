Scientists have never achieved such success in such a short period of time. It has only been a year since doctors in China identified the new, life-threatening Sars-CoV-2 virus. It spread at an alarming rate and has already claimed more than two million victims. But then molecular biologists, physicians and engineers worked together around the world in less than twelve months, which used to take ten years and longer: They developed five effective vaccines until they were ready for production and application, and three more are about to be completed.

This enormous achievement brought a grandiose undertaking within reach. Humanity could eradicate the virus within a short time with the largest vaccination campaign of all time. The victory over the disease could inspire and unite people across all borders. Global cooperation solves global problems, that would be the message.

But of all the governments of the western industrialized countries, which like to invoke universal human rights, are about to gamble away this great opportunity. Because their laws and treaties ensure that vaccination does not even reach four fifths of humanity.

That is reflected in the data on vaccine purchases made by the US Duke Institute raises. According to this, the high-income countries of the OECD with just 17 percent of the world population have reserved 60 percent of the annual vaccine production available until then in 2021 for themselves. Another circumstance is even more serious: the industrialized countries of the West also refuse to pass on technical knowledge free of charge in order to enable the poorer countries to expand their own vaccine production. Instead, they allow their pharmaceutical companies to protect the technology against counterfeiting through patents and try to use the vaccine to maximize their profits worldwide.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Nachrichten live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Not only is this reprehensible on humanitarian grounds, but it will also harm the guardians of this vaccine oligopoly themselves. Because the longer the virus can spread unhindered anywhere in the world, the more dangerous mutations will develop in which the vaccines will work worse or not at all. These will spread again worldwide and the fight against the epidemic will drag on forever – with all economic and political consequences.

The South African variant B1.351 of the coronavirus is more contagious than the non-mutated virus. Photo: imago images / Christian Ohde

This is exactly what has already happened with the variant that is rampant in South Africa. The government in Pretoria stopped vaccination with the purchased vaccine from Astrazeneca because it no longer helps. UN Secretary General António Guterres summed up the consequence on Twitter: “No country will be safe from Covid-19 if not all countries are safe”, and he added: “Vaccination nationalism is not only unfair, it is self-destructive.”

Change the patent rights? Germany was against it

But as obvious as it is, the governments of the affluent countries ignore it negligently. Certainly, many OECD countries, including Germany and France, are participating in the initiatives in public-private partnerships to bring vaccines to the poorer peoples under the leadership of the Gates Foundation. The Covax joint initiative was created under the umbrella of the World Health Organization (WHO). But their funding and reach is far too low. As things stand, the program will deliver a maximum of 2.3 billion vaccine doses by the end of the year, reaching only a fifth of the population Covax is intended for.

It would be all the more important now to quickly create additional production capacities. The companies and institutions are definitely ready – but not the money to buy licenses for patents and the technical knowledge for production. That is why the governments of India and South Africa applied to the World Trade Organization (WTO) in October to suspend the current provisions on the protection of patent rights for Covid-19 drugs and vaccines until the end of the pandemic.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Nachrichten live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

The WTO treaty on “trade-related intellectual property rights” (TRIPS) even explicitly provides for this in the event of an emergency. But the USA and the EU states flatly refused, including the federal government. The application was “not effective,” said a spokeswoman for the responsible Ministry of Justice. Rather, “the adequate protection of intellectual property rights provides an important market-based incentive for the development of drugs and vaccines by private companies,” she explained, in embarrassing consonance with the pharmaceutical lobby.

The general director of the international pharmaceuticals association IMFPA, Thomas Cueni, justifies the blockade: “Even if the patents were suspended, not a single additional dose would reach people in this pandemic,” he said. It would take three to five years to build a factory that could produce the complex new vaccines.

The tax figures financed the development

However, these arguments are grossly misleading. The development of the Covid-19 vaccines was almost entirely paid for by the taxpayer. “Market-based” is nothing there. The German company Biontech alone, whose vaccine is sold worldwide by the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, received around half a billion euros in subsidies and government loans.

The development of the Biontech vaccine was financed with tax money. Why should it turn into private gain? Photo: BionTech / Handout via REUTERS

At Astrazeneca, according to the organization “Doctors Without Borders”, it was one and a half billion euros, the US company Moderna even received more than two billion. Nobody can justify that these state investments are now supposed to be used for private profit by means of patents and that hundreds of thousands have to die for it because they cannot pay for the vaccine.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Nachrichten live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

It is even more absurd to claim that the countries of the South would not get the production done in time. In Brazil, South Africa and many other countries there has long been vaccine production that just needs to be converted. India alone is already the location for 60 percent of global vaccine production. The Serum Institute company there also acquired the license to manufacture one billion cans from Astrazenaca. But they now cost more than five dollars to export, far too much for most poor countries.

Russia and China offer their vaccines to poor countries

The western patent policy is also geopolitically just plain stupid. While America and Europe protect the interests of their pharmaceutical industries, Russia and China willingly take advantage of the loophole and offer vaccines to countries in need largely at cost. If there is still moral air sovereignty for the Western democracies anywhere, it will certainly be lost.

Just last week, Angela Merkel, President Emmanuel Macron and Commission President Ursula von der Leyen declared that “the Covid 19 crisis” was “the greatest test of global solidarity in generations”. It therefore needs a “strong and internationally coordinated response that quickly expands access to vaccines and recognizes comprehensive immunization as a global public good that must be available and affordable to all.” Soon they will have an opportunity to prove that they are mean that seriously. On March 10, the WTO Council will meet to decide on applications from India and South Africa to suspend vaccine patents. If the Europeans take the side of the supporters, the necessary three-quarters majority can be achieved. If not, their explanations will only be remembered as hypocritical word bells.