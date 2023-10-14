Fabrizio Corona has been in the news for days now for his revelations about the alleged illegal bets carried out by some players. After Nicolò Fagioli, Nicolò Zaniolo and Sandro Tonali – investigated by the Turin prosecutor’s office – the former king of the paparazzi mentioned the name of Nicola Zalewski, who however does not appear in the investigation documents.

Interviewed by Corriere della Sera, the former king of the paparazzi reveals: “Know that at least 10 other footballers, 5-6 agents and there are also clandestine gambling dens are involved.” “How many football teams are involved? Five six. I can’t name them otherwise I’ll be investigated – his words -. They would never have gone from Tonali and Zaniolo to Coverciano if Dillinger hadn’t mentioned the names. They knew about it but they would have waited for the Italy match. We are practically doing two parallel investigations. This is the first time I’ve worked with the Prosecutor’s Office, let’s say not as an infamous person, I spent seven years in prison.”

On Tuesday Corona will be a guest on Avanti Popolo on Rai 3: “I will tell everything on Nunzia De Girolamo’s program, immediately after the match. We will name other names and reveal our source of the news… he is the uncle of a former player from Mourinho’s Inter, a close friend of Mario Balotelli. Mario is a friend of mine, he came here to me many times, he was shocked by the evidence I gave him… his uncle says that his nephew had moved to Rome and then opened a gambling den”.

“The problem is that these players are sick, gambling addiction is an addiction like coca, they are exploited by the system… first they play slots, blackjack, then gambling dens and become victims of the underworld. I know about these but there will be many others,” added Corona.

Meanwhile, the investigation by the Turin Prosecutor’s Office continues, according to which there would be bets on digital platforms which in some cases would approach one million euros. Fagioli has already been interviewed by investigators. For Zaniolo and Tonali, the summons to the courthouse does not appear to be imminent, after having received a visit from the police in Coverciano on Thursday, they left the blue retreat. Meanwhile, Juventus specified in a note that regarding what was reported by some media outlets “as soon as it received news of the possible involvement of its member Nicolò Fagioli on the topic of betting, it immediately and promptly contacted the FIGC Federal Prosecutor’s Office” .