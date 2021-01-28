M.In the lecture series at the University of Münster, ichael Butter, Professor of Cultural History at the University of Tübingen, took a critical look at attempts to replace the term “theory” in this case with terms such as “myth” or “story”. Conspiracy theories would have more in common with scientific and everyday theories than with myths or narratives. Conspiracy theories also have an explanatory claim, they are based on fundamental assumptions about the world. Butter also contradicted the thesis that conspiracy theories are irrefutable – an important question when it comes to how to argue with conspiracy theorists.