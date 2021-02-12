Schools nationwide will open again from next week. But many questions are open. Six tips to make the second half of the year go better than the first.

Students and parents had to wait a long time for this moment. Schools nationwide are allowed to open again in February. This is how the Prime Ministers pushed it through on Wednesday against the Chancellor, who did not want to return to face-to-face classes until March. Almost all age groups have been studying at home since mid-December, there are exceptions for final classes.

Over the next few weeks, students will gradually come back to school. First in Saxony, where the primary schools open on Monday. Most of the other countries start a week later, Saxony-Anhalt and Hamburg in March.

However, other questions are more relevant for the rest of the school year: At what 7-day incidence should schools be opened and, if necessary, closed again? Do grades and school-leaving qualifications still make sense this year? How do you best protect students and teachers from mutants? And how can you make up for learning delays? Six demands to save the school year:

1. Finally binding criteria

One of the biggest points of contention about school openings is whether it should be strictly based on incidence numbers. So far, the federal states have largely left the decision to the local authorities. How little that works could be seen in autumn. Many circles saw no reason for school closings, even with incidence values ​​over 200, not even for class division.

For weeks, the ministries of culture refused to give clear guidelines – and some of them still do. The consequences: As before the lockdown, schools are likely to remain in permanent waiting mode until there are new requirements. However, schools need orientation and security on this issue, recently demanded the renowned educational researcher Kai Maaz.

In other words, binding and transparent criteria must now be found for when and how schools are allowed to open and when they have to close again. Incidentally, the decision should not be based solely on the incidence values, but should also take into account vaccination rates, hospital exposure and the spread of the virus mutants. A few federal states have developed such step-by-step plans – including Schleswig-Holstein. It is time for the others to follow suit.

2. No lessons without a quick test

After the Christmas break in Bremen, it became clear how informative broad-based tests in schools are. Schools were opened there. However, the parents could decide for themselves whether their children should go to school. The result: At the time, there was an incidence of 313 in schools (including daycare centers) – well above the benchmark values ​​discussed. The number highlights a problem that Virolog: has been pointing out for a long time: Because children and adolescents develop symptoms less often, they are tested less often. Several studies now show a high number of unreported cases in schools.

In order to prevent chains of infection from going unnoticed, in addition to (medical) masks, regular rapid tests must also be available. So far, several countries have promised two tests a week – but only for teachers. However, the free quick tests should also be available for schoolchildren, as Thuringia already offers for the final classes. And they should be mandatory.

Regular rapid tests are probably the only chance to get the mutants under control. Latest data from Israel should be a warning. Like the British medical journal The BMJ reported this week, because of the British mutant B1.1.7, so many children and adolescents tested positive for Corona in January than in any month before: every fourth new infection affected a child under ten years of age. So far, this age group was considered largely harmless.

3. Please very, very carefully

The ministers of education urgently need to rethink their handling of unpleasant studies. Just one example: on Thursday, the Baden-Württemberg Minister of Education, Susanne Eisenmann (CDU), once again justified the opening plans by stating that children up to twelve years should be less contagious than older children or adults.

The reason is problematic because it is controversial among scientists. The same is true of the month-long political claim that schools played no part in spreading the virus. In both cases, the virologist Christian Drosten from the Berlin Charité also contradicts. That should make you think.

The fact that politicians insist on a thesis that has not been proven beyond doubt is dubious and arouses false hopes. And even if Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) prefers the one million teachers and educators for vaccinations and this happens quickly, the schools are by no means protected from outbreaks. The fact that Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate have postponed school openings as a preventive measure is the right signal. In case of doubt for health protection.

4. No fixation on grades

With their mantra that final exams take place like every year, the ministers of education put students, teachers and parents under greater pressure. But: At a distance, the teachers cannot teach and examine the amount of material that is actually intended according to the curriculum. Ergo suddenly every note counts twice. This leads to absurd situations: Pupils who finally get together again at school after weeks do not discuss new material, but write a class test.

A group of educational researchers and practitioners who developed recommendations for the 2020/21 school year on behalf of the Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung, doubts that such classic test formats in a situation in which everyone learns under very different conditions, still good. They suggest giving students more feedback and thinking about other forms of performance assessment.

So: The awarding of censors should be suspended for the rest of the school year, instead each student leads: in with each teacher: in a personal conversation and receives a written assessment. There is no need to sit down.

5. Reduce learning delays

Nobody knows what students really missed this year. After the first lockdown, some states such as Brandenburg raised where there are gaps. But there are no nationwide surveys. In the Netherlands, students were tested in math, spelling and reading in the spring after an eight-week lockdown. For children from socially disadvantaged parental homes, the learning losses were up to 55 percent higher than for the rest of the pupils. Alarming evidence.

Such tests are also needed in Germany. And above all, support for those who have not found learning easy before. A national effort. The federal and state governments are currently in talks about a large-scale tutoring program with summer schools and cultural offers. That is going in the right direction.

6. Tablets for everyone

The federal government released half a billion euros last year so that schools can buy tablets for pupils who study at home. So currently for almost everyone. The federal states have almost spent the money, but by no means every student: now really has their own device. Apart from the smartphone, they are only of limited use for editing PDFs. In Baden-Wuerttemberg, for example, every fifth student has received a loaner from school, in Berlin every sixth, in other federal states it looks similar.

But tablets are now part of the class, just like pens, rulers and school books used to be. Up to now, no one has assumed that students could keep up just as well without school books as their classmates who have them. So equal opportunities for everyone, i.e. a tablet for every student: in.