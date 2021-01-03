W.he goes on a search, he finds. For example Jakob Tscharntke, the pastor of a free church in Riedlingen in Württemberg. The videos of his sermons are available to everyone on the net. Tscharnke stands behind his lectern with a purple tie and tries to reach the people in Germany who, as he says, have not yet surrendered “to Merkel, Spahn, Söder and Co. and the background forces behind them”. Tscharnke is on the trail of a major conspiracy: Corona as a trick of the powerful to gag people.

“I would not have expected such satanic and malicious interventions in the life of Christian communities and our entire people, even in our most personal family affairs and freedoms, before the Antichrist was revealed,” says Tscharntke. In the “coming times of need” one will learn “how important functioning marriages and functioning, intact family relationships are,” he predicts. “And that’s why Satan wants to destroy them and the rulers in our country too. Nothing else is the goal of social distancing. “

A “Bible Belt” in the Southwest?

Pastors like Jakob Tscharntke or the Berlin preacher Christian Stockmann are currently cited as evidence that the protests against the “planemy” are fueled by radical Christians. Allegedly the religious fanatics are “increasingly” setting the tone there. In recent weeks in southwest Germany, several publications have even identified a “bible belt” from which the demonstrations of the “lateral thinkers” movement were largely fed. But there is no such bible belt modeled on the American southern states.

There are some Pietist strongholds, colorfully distributed over the Württemberg part of the country, with a large number of communities, for example in the northern Black Forest, in the Remstal in northeast Stuttgart or in the Heilbronner Unterland. Of course, Tübingen is still a stronghold of Pietism – a more than 300 year old movement in Protestantism that values ​​personal belief and a verbatim interpretation of the Bible. When the “lateral thinkers” moved to Cannstatter Wasen at the beginning of the year, some demonstrators also held up a cross. And because the “lateral thinker” movement had its origins in Stuttgart, Swabian Pietism quickly came under suspicion of being a kind of ideal protester.