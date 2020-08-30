VMany Americans, perhaps millions, are convinced that a squad of left-wing politicians and Hollywood stars are involved in the darkest of activities. They believe these people keep children trapped in underground tunnels, rape them and drink their blood to rejuvenate themselves. That is remarkable in itself. But now this theory is spreading in the Republican Party.

Republicans recently nominated Marjorie Greene as a candidate for the Georgia State House of Representatives. She has a good chance of winning the seat, in Georgia they vote Republican. In 2017, Greene published a video on Youtube in which she informed her followers about strange things going on. Nobody knows more details, but very unpleasant things could soon come to light.

For example a pedophile ring run by the political elite in the middle of Washington DC, or a sect of Satanists. Speaking of Trump, she said: “There is a golden opportunity to put an end to the global machinations of satanic pedophiles, and I believe we have the right president for it.”



QAnon supporters on Saturday in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin

Image: AP





Greene was referring to a conspiracy theory that is rampant in America: QAnon. The name stands for the originator, Q, and its followers, the Anons. The core of the theory is deeply anti-Semitic. He uses the age-old stereotype of the Jew who murders children.

Trump is the Savior to followers

Greene isn’t the only politician who distributes QAnon content. More than twenty Republican candidates for Congress have already done so. And even President Trump. He keeps sharing posts on Twitter from people who attach QAnon. Because they love him. They see the President as the Redeemer who, with the help of patriotic military, will soon put an end to the pedophile ring. The content that Trump shares often seems harmless.

They are homage to his person, interspersed with allusions that only the initiated can understand. In March, for example, the president shared a photo montage of him holding a violin. Underneath is the sentence: “My next piece is called: Nothing and nobody can stop what comes next.” That is a slogan with which QAnon supporters long for the early end of the previous order. Trump commented on the post by saying that although he did not know what that was supposed to mean, it sounded good to him.

Last week, Trump spoke about the QAnon supporters at a press conference at the White House. He said, “As I understand it, they like me very much, which I appreciate.” He didn’t know much about the movement, but heard that it was growing in popularity. “I’ve heard that it’s people who love our country.” When asked about the fact that QAnon supporters believed he was saving the world from a satanic sect of pedophiles, Trump said only: “I didn’t hear that. But is that supposed to be a bad thing or something good? If I can help save the world from problems, I am ready to do so. “