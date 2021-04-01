S.In the Bundestag, dissatisfaction with the results of the state management of the corona pandemic and the associated distribution of roles between the executive and legislature on the one hand and between the federal and state governments on the other has become as clear as in the government survey with the Chancellor last week . The unprecedented declaration by the Chancellor that she takes personal responsibility for a wrong decision that she made together with the Prime Ministers of the federal states, on the grounds that “in the end I have the ultimate responsibility for everything, qua office it is so”, gives the impression of a concentration of political competence that neither corresponds to the constitutional situation nor to political reality. If it were so, such tough night-long negotiations between the Chancellor and the heads of government of the federal states would not be necessary, the results of which are in turn implemented not by the federal government, but by the federal states (and municipalities).

In fact, over the duration of the corona pandemic, doubts about the usefulness of this test arrangement, which is not provided for in the constitution, have not diminished, but grown – apparently also among those involved. And the question that is rarely asked whether this distribution of tasks and competencies is actually “without alternative” even in exceptional situations like this leads to the other, controversial fundamental question of whether the legal basis for crisis management meets the challenges. The Infection Protection Act, which was discussed and passed by the Bundestag and has since been amended, confirms the usual division of roles between the federal government and the federal states and confirms the dominance of the executive in crisis management.

Questions about the end

Some constitutional and constitutional law experts, however, take the view that the Bundestag could have decided to bundle competencies and thus also maintain or expand its own influence on decisions. Hans Michael Heinig and Christoph Möllers already pointed out in the FAZ on October 21, 2020 that the “parliamentarization of the fight against pandemics would increase its democratic legitimacy” and also ensure “quality assurance through several readings and committee deliberations”.



However, the Bundestag has not made use of this. Since then he has been following the expectations of large parts of the public and their own demands for appropriate, i.e. substantial, participation in the central decisions about state crisis management and the restriction of individual fundamental rights.

In this context, the requests and complaints that were presented in the questioning of the Chancellor in Parliament are informative: she was asked when to stop, in a small group behind closed doors in the middle of the night and without consulting the life of the citizens to decide, and when to put the decisions back into the hands of the parliaments, where arguments in the debate will decide what needs to be done.

The appeals give the impression that it is up to the government whether and to what extent they involve the Bundestag in its own decision-making processes. In fact, in our constitutional order, it is not the government that decides on parliamentary participation, but rather that parliament decides on the government’s scope for action. This is how the President of the German Bundestag, Wolfgang Schäuble, put it in the plenum on March 25, 2021: “Parliament determines the framework in which the governments act – and not the executive the conditions under which the parliament debates.”

Parliament generously leaves the field to the government

One can certainly not accuse the Bundestag of not addressing the issue of “Corona”: By March 2021, 58 bills had been discussed, there were eight government declarations, and almost a thousand motions and inquiries were received from individual members of parliament and parliamentary groups to combat the pandemic and its economic like social consequences. The German Bundestag was undoubtedly a forum for debate, but not a decision-making center. Even the leaders of the coalition parties have complained about this. Some state parliaments have been more ambitious and self-confident towards their own state government than the German Bundestag.

It is astonishing how generously the parliament gives the executive branch of the federal and state levels the authority to restrict fundamental rights, which are carried out by ordinance and are increasingly being repealed by courts, which for their part weigh up the appropriateness of conditions and prohibitions in the light of guaranteed freedoms, which the Bundestag itself could not or did not want to meet.

A few days after the questioning in the Bundestag, the Chancellor opened a new debate on television and announced that she was thinking about necessary corrections in the division of responsibilities between the federal and state governments. There was no mention of the distribution of powers between government and parliament. Based on the experience of the past few months, there are no less good arguments for this. And probably one cannot be had without the other either.